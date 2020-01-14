NextPath Career Partners Launches New Technology Division to Support Client Demand

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPath Career Partners, Inc., a recruitment company that provides industry specialized hiring for small and medium sized businesses, announced today it will expand into technology staffing.

The company will add to its service offering by launching NextPath Technology, a division focused on nationally placing technology workers in both direct hire, contract-to-permanent and project contract roles.

"This is a natural fit to our existing business," said Dan Rodriguez, executive advisor and president. "Our approach in the technology industry will be the same as in our current practice– we want client and candidate partners. We aren't interested in being one of the IT staffing herd."

A rapidly growing startup, NextPath Career Partners was launched in late 2018 by Rodriguez and CEO James Hawley. The two were previous founders of Veredus Corporation, which grew to over $100 million before it was acquired in 2014.

"Our plan was to help an area typically underserved by staffing companies," Hawley said. "We focused on revenue generating roles including Sales, Marketing and Customer Success, which few agencies specialize in."

Hawley and Rodriguez quickly grew their team to 15 recruitment professionals across two offices between Orlando and Tampa. They knew they had something special when they received over 50 jobs to fill while in the first few weeks of business. The company is currently set to double in size by the end of the year.

"In the past 12 months, we've delivered over $10 million in salaries to the candidates we placed from successfully matching incredible talent to open roles with our clients," Hawley said. "I'm proud of how many candidates and clients our team has helped, and we're just getting started."

Along with this new service offering, NextPath Career Partners also launched a new website to reflect the company's unique brand. Its focus is still on helping small and medium sized businesses to win against larger employers, but with more delivery options for key roles to fuel growth within the organization.

"We play to win, and if we take on a client's position, we expect to deliver every time," Hawley said. "This will be no different with our technology division."

ABOUT NEXTPATH CAREER PARTNERS, INC:

NextPath Career Partners, a certified MWBE, provides national staffing solutions for direct hire, contract-to-permanent and project contract roles in technology, sales, marketing, customer success, finance and operations roles.

