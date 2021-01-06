NextPaw Technology and Emmy® Award-Winning Agency Digital Brew Create Video Addressing "Pandemic Puppy" Trend for Local Pet Businesses Seeking Online Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPaw Technology and Emmy® Award-winning Agency Digital Brew have partnered to create an animated explainer video aimed at independent pet businesses seeking online growth during the unprecedented "pandemic puppy" sales boom the industry has experienced for the past six months. Designed to educate viewers on the benefits of NextPaw software, the video demonstrates how NextPaw helps businesses attract and keep pet parents who are looking for local pet shops, suppliers and services for their new furry companions.

The American Pet Products Association, a national trade group, recently estimated that 2020 would result in U.S. pet owners spending $99 billion in supplies and other expenditures, an increase of more than $3 billion from the 2019 actual total of $95.7 billion spent.

"Ultimately, our goal is to equip local pet businesses with the digital marketing tools they need to compete with big box stores in capturing this expanding market," said Brandon Swenson, CMO & Co-Founder of NextPaw. "The amazing collaboration with Digital Brew on our video has proven to be a valuable tool in educating pet businesses about NextPaw."

"At a time when small businesses need competitive advantages, we're thrilled to partner with NextPaw to create awareness around their dynamic solutions," added Michael Cardwell, CEO and Creative Director at Digital Brew. "The NextPaw explainer video was developed to show how their user friendly software could positively impact the growth of any pet business."

Since the video release on October 1st, 2020, NextPaw has received over 30,000 impressions and over 12,500 engagements, averaging over 4,000 new engagements per month.

NextPaw Technology was created to help independent pet businesses attract more pet parents from the communities they serve and transform them into loyal customers. The software is designed to enable website management and increase customer engagement all from one dashboard. The company has created a virtual dashboard for every independent pet business type including pet retailers, groomers, and trainers. Smart website functionality and other software features enable businesses to rank higher on Google search results and get found locally by consumers.

About Digital Brew:

Digital Brew is a 17x Emmy® Award-winning creative agency in Orlando, Florida, specializing in video production, animation, explainer videos, and visual storytelling.

SOURCE Digital Brew

Related Links

https://www.digitalbrew.com

