NextPhase Medical Devices Launches New Business

NextPhase is a leading low- to medium-volume outsource partner based in North America for complex electro-mechanical capital equipment and single-use instruments and disposable medical devices. The newly formed company now brings a unique full-service offering to both start-ups and OEMs in the medical device manufacturing industry.

Each company was brought together because they possessed specialty medical device processes, technologies, and proprietary know-how. The launch of this new company will allow NextPhase to become a one-stop shop for both electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and single-use disposable medical devices with a greatly expanded solutions capability for its customers.

"NextPhase will continue to further its position as a leading contract manufacturer of both EMS and single-use disposables. We will also strive to put into everyday practice the careful attention to our customer's needs, which includes the highest quality products, a LEAN-focused manufacturing culture, and the superb service that all of our customers deserve," said Colesanti.

Robert A. Olsen, NextPhase SVP, Sales & Marketing, stated, "At NextPhase we are extremely customer focused and offer exceptional quality, responsiveness, and the passion to exceed our customer's expectations. We also possess the critical capability to optimize medical device outsourcing costs in the design, manufacture, and service of both single-use disposable devices and capital equipment from a single partner."

About NextPhase Medical Devices

Headquartered in Waldwick, N.J., NextPhase also has locations in Rochester, N.H., and Tijuana, Mexico. NextPhase is a 100% lean-focused medical device manufacturing company, and has more than forty years of experience in delivering high-quality medical device solutions. They also offer a full suite of services across a comprehensive range, including concept, feasibility, design, development, lean-focused manufacturing, assembly, and after market services for EMS capital equipment and single-use medical devices. For more information, visit www.nextphasemed.com.

About Kidd & Company

Based in Old Greenwich, Conn., KCO traces its roots to 1976 when William Kidd made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO is the private investment arm of the Kidd Family Office and is engaged in sponsoring private equity transactions in the lower middle market. The firm's focus is on driving superior returns by implementing fundamental strategic and operational improvements to drive above-market growth in revenue and earnings, both organically and through accretive acquisitions. The diverse skill set of its partners allows KCO to bring management, operational, sales and marketing, corporate finance, and M&A expertise to bear to substantially increase the total value of its investments. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

