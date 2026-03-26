NextPlat Launches 50 State Nationwide Medication Fulfillment Capabilities, Supporting Healthcare Revenue Growth in 2026 and Beyond

Partnership with Health Warehouse Enables 50 State Prescription Access, Scalable Fulfillment and Rapid Market Expansion Outside of Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) (NASDAQ: NXPLW) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced a new collaboration with HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA) ("HealthWarehouse") to immediately enable nationwide fulfillment of prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products to consumers, significantly expanding the Company's U.S. healthcare footprint.

HealthWarehouse, a technology company with a focus on healthcare e-commerce, sells and delivers prescription and over-the-counter medications to all 50 states through a fully licensed, NABP-accredited digital pharmacy platform, supported by proven national fulfilment infrastructure and regulatory compliance at scale. It provides a platform focused on increasing access to, and reducing costs of, healthcare products for consumers and business partners nationwide.

The partnership enables NextPlat's PharmcoRx healthcare division to fulfill prescriptions and deliver OTC products to consumers in all 50 U.S. states. This new agreement significantly enhances its service offering and expands its addressable market beyond the state of Florida where it is currently expected to generate more than 70% of the Company's $55 million in annual 2025 revenue. Through this relationship, NextPlat intends to rapidly expand its geographic reach in support of healthcare partners and customers with multi-state operations as well as accelerate the launch of new e-commerce sites focused on offering an expanded array of healthcare products and services to consumers.

"This collaboration marks a transformational step in NextPlat's healthcare growth strategy. HealthWarehouse is a premier nationwide digital pharmacy, an organization that, like NextPlat, recognizes the power of e-commerce to transform access to healthcare. We look forward to integrating our platforms and building on our respective strengths to rapidly expand our ability to serve customers wherever they are in the United States, growing our footprint and revenue in 2026," said David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat.

"We are excited to collaborate with NextPlat as we work together to harness technology and e-commerce to improve access to healthcare. We believe there are many synergies between our two organizations, and we look forward to realizing them for the benefit of every healthcare stakeholder," added Joseph Peters, President and CEO of HealthWarehouse.

Through HealthWarehouse, NextPlat intends to collaborate with existing and new partners and create online and e-commerce sales channels for its customers seeking to make their healthcare products and services available nationwide. These efforts will mirror the Company's established e-commerce programs supporting leading satellite connectivity original equipment providers globally, its Florida Sunshine brand of vitamins and OPKO Healthcare branded human health and wellness products sold in China.

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About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCQB: HEWA), a technology company with a focus on healthcare e-commerce, sells and delivers prescription and over-the-counter medications to all 50 states as an Approved Digital Pharmacy through the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy ("NABP"). HealthWarehouse.com provides a platform focused on increasing access and reducing costs of healthcare products for consumers and business partners nationwide. Based in Florence, Kentucky, the Company operates America's Leading Online Pharmacy and is a pioneer in affordable healthcare. As one of the first National Association of Boards of Pharmacy Approved Digital Pharmacies, HealthWarehouse.com services the mission of providing affordable healthcare and incredible patient services to help Americans.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to service customers in multiple states, launch additional e-commerce capabilities for consumer and healthcare products, and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.