NextPlat's Global Telesat Expands 5G and Artificial Intelligence-Powered Internet of Things (IoT) Offerings Through New Distribution Agreement with Telit Cinterion

Partnership Enhances GTC's Portfolio with Advanced AI-Powered 5G and Edge Computing Solutions for the Global Trillion-Dollar Industrial and Enterprise IoT Markets

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its Global Telesat Communications Ltd (GTC) subsidiary has expanded its Internet of Things (IoT) product portfolio through a new agreement with Telit Cinterion ("Telit Cinterion"), a global leader in intelligent IoT solutions trusted by enterprises worldwide for their secure, scalable, and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven products and services.

Telit Cinterion is a global leader in IoT worldwide. Its products and solutions are helping support Industry 4.0 from smart cities and manufacturing, to logistics, supply chains and payments with secure, intelligent IoT systems and it delivers connectivity solutions with an extensive coverage and access to multiple networks globally. GTC, one of Europe's largest satellite-enabled connectivity providers, serves enterprise, government, and consumer customers with voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services in more than 150 countries. Through this agreement, GTC adds advanced 5G connectivity to its existing satellite and terrestrial connectivity suite, allowing it to expand sales within fast-growing industrial and enterprise IoT sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, transport and logistics, energy and utilities. According to Grand View Research, the global IoT market is currently valued at approximately USD 1.18 trillion and is projected to grow to about USD 2.65 trillion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11.4%.

"Today's agreement with Telit Cinterion represents a great opportunity for GTC to further participate in the rapid growth and adoption of IoT alongside one of the innovators in advanced device management and connectivity solutions. We believe Telit Cinterion ideally complements our expanding solutions portfolio and are looking forward to working together to help further connect the world," said David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat and Managing Director of its GTC subsidiary.

"At Telit Cinterion, we recognize that reliable, secure, and scalable connectivity is the foundation of every successful IoT deployment. Businesses today face critical challenges - fragmented networks, complex global roaming, and unpredictable service quality - that can hinder innovation and growth. Our partnership with GTC ensures customers gain seamless, prepaid connectivity solutions backed by Telit Cinterion's global infrastructure and expertise. This collaboration empowers enterprises to simplify connectivity management, reduce operational risk, and accelerate time-to-market for connected solutions across industries." said Martin Krona, President Services and Solutions at Telit Cinterion.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

About Telit Cinterion

Telit Cinterion is a global end-to-end IoT enabler providing complete solutions that reduce time to market and costs, delivering custom designed, ready for market connected devices in addition to maintaining the industry's broadest portfolio of enterprise-grade wireless communication and positioning modules, cellular MVNO connectivity plans and management services, edge-cloud software and data orchestration, and IoT and Industrial IoT platforms. As the largest western provider pioneering IoT innovation, Telit Cinterion delivers award-winning and highly secure IoT solutions, modules and services for the industry's top brands. For more information on Telit Cinterion, follow us on YouTube, X, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, visit Telit.com or subscribe to receive our marketing communications.

