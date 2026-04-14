NextPlat's GTC Receives Satellite Enabled Internet of Things (IoT) Contracts Valued at $400,000 as its Government and Military Pipeline Surpasses $1.2 Million Through Q1 2026

Early 2026 Contract Pipeline Continues to Expand as Government and Military Demand for Connectivity Solutions Grow

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its Global Telesat Communications Ltd (GTC) subsidiary continues to see strong demand for satellite-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) hardware from leading providers including Globalstar and Iridium, receiving new orders valued at approximately $400,000 in support of an existing military end-user in Eastern Europe and a new customer in Asia.

The new IoT orders follow the recent receipt of an $820,000 contract in support of a NATO military customer for the deployment of satellite-enabled terminals and related hardware. Through the first quarter of 2026, GTC has already received or secured new IoT product orders valued at over $1.2 million as it continues to build momentum in response to growing connectivity requirements among government, defense and enterprise customers.

"These IoT orders are evidence that demand for advanced connectivity solutions is growing, adding significantly to our government and military sales pipeline as we continue to meet our customers' need for reliable communications," said David Phipps, CEO of NextPlat and Managing Director of its GTC subsidiary. "As GTC continues to build its reputation as a respected provider of satellite-enabled IoT solutions to government and enterprise customers, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Increased IoT and satellite connectivity solution demand in our communication segment combined with significant new revenue resulting from the nationwide expansion of our healthcare business beyond Florida, are key drivers supporting our expectations for growth in 2026."

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About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-Commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-Commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-Commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to secure new contracts and support the satellite connectivity and IoT needs of military and enterprise customers, and its ability to grow and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.