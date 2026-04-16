NextPlat's PharmcoRx Deploys Artificial Intelligence-Powered Prescription Processing Technology Supporting Expanded Nationwide Fulfillment Efforts

AI Technology to Automate Prescription In-Take, Improve Processing Accuracy and Reduce Costs as Fulfillment Volume Grows

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextPlat Corp ( NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW ) ("NextPlat" or the "Company"), a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide, today announced that its PharmcoRx subsidiary has deployed state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI)-powered prescription in-take and processing technology into its pharmacy management system. This AI technology will support PharmcoRx as it seeks to improve the efficiency of its medication fulfillment processes as it expands the scale and scope of its offerings.

To provide improved prescription management and fulfilment services to customers while scaling to meet the anticipated growth in new contracted clients, the AI-powered software tools enable the rapid automation of previously manual processes including pharmacy data entry, faxing and refill management, creating fully-HIPAA compliant digital workflows. The AI software is being provided by an established pharmacy technology software vendor with a large installed base of clients in the U.S. and Canada and is undergoing capability enhancements led by PharmcoRx's internal digital transformation team. The enhanced AI software is expected to drive significant efficiency gains and cost reductions across the Company's pharmacy operations.

Birute Norkute, Vice President of Healthcare Operations at NextPlat, said, "At PharmcoRx, we continue to embrace the adoption of modern technology across our pharmacy operations because it can positively impact critical workflows, greatly improve efficiency, accuracy and reduce costs. As we now seek to rapidly expand our services and introduce new, high-value offerings, we believe the adoption of AI into our prescription processing workflows will enable us to more effectively scale our business while delivering greater value to our customers and patients."

The adoption of AI technology has been an important part of NextPlat's ongoing efforts to improve internal operational efficiencies and has been integrated into its recently upgraded ClearMetrX 4.0, the Company's next generation, proprietary healthcare data analytics and reporting software platform. ClearMetrX 4.0 has now been deployed internally and is currently undergoing beta testing by current clients.

For more information about NextPlat, please visit www.NextPlat.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels worldwide. Through acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations, the Company seeks to provide access to high quality healthcare and pharmacy services and assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing them to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. Through its subsidiaries, NextPlat provides pharmacy and healthcare data management services and prescription fulfilment services in the United States and operates an e-commerce division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the Company's ability to successfully deploy artificial intelligence tools in its pharmacy operation, improve efficiencies and reduce costs, and expand as intended, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating), including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Media and Investor Contact for NextPlat Corp:

Michael Glickman

MWGCO, Inc.

917-397-2272

[email protected]

SOURCE NextPlat Corp.