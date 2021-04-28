Nextracker Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextracker Inc. today announced that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering and its timing are subject to market and other conditions and the SEC's review process.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Flex Ltd.

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Media & Press

[email protected]

Investors & Analysts

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex

Related Links

http://www.flex.com

