Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP announces that investors with losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Nextracker Inc. ("Nextracker" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NXT).

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (2) that permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (3) that Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (4) that Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 310-201-9150 (Toll-Free: 888-773-9224)

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

