Nextracker Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations - Contact The Gross Law Firm Before February 25, 2025 to Discuss Your Rights - NXT

Shareholders who purchased shares of NXT during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 1, 2024 to August 1, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (b) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (c) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (d) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

DEADLINE: February 25, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NXT during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 25, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

