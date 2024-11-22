NEXTRAN TRUCK CENTERS ACQUIRES QUINCY MACK, DECATUR MACK, AND H&L MACK

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextran Truck Centers, a full-service commercial truck dealer, announced today that it has acquired Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack, and H&L Mack, a well-respected Mack Trucks dealer with five locations across Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa. This strategic acquisition further expands Nextran's footprint from 26 to 31 locations across the United States.

Founded over 40 years ago, Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack, and H&L Mack have built a strong reputation in the Midwest, founded on a commitment to treating employees and customers like family— a core value that aligns with Nextran's own culture. The acquisition will enhance Nextran's industry-leading sales, parts, service and rental & leasing operations, enabling the company to serve a broader customer base and continue its expansion into new and contiguous geographies.

"With the acquisition of Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack, and H&L Mack, we are not only expanding our geographic footprint but also reinforcing our commitment to growth, service and support for our customers across the US," said Jon W. Pritchett, President and CEO of Nextran Truck Centers. "Their strong family-oriented culture and dedication to superior service align perfectly with Nextran's values. We are thrilled to welcome them into the Nextran family and look forward to a bright future together."

The integration of these new locations into Nextran's operations will bolster its position as the world's top-selling Mack Truck dealer, driving the total annual units sold to over 5,500 new and used commercial trucks and expanding its rental and lease fleet to nearly 1,000 units in operation. This growth is supported by a robust network of over 530 service bays and nearly 1,400 employees nationwide. This acquisition marks a significant step in Nextran's strategic growth, bringing the total to 12 new locations added over the past three years.

"We are proud of the legacy we've built and confident that under Nextran's leadership, our employees and customers will continue to thrive," said Jack Sharkey, Owner of Quincy Mack, Decatur Mack, and H&L Mack. "Nextran's commitment to excellence and family values makes them the perfect partner to carry on our tradition of quality and service."

About Nextran Truck Centers

Established in 1993, Nextran Truck Centers is a full-service commercial truck dealership network located throughout Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Colorado, Kansas, Wyoming, and now Illinois and Iowa. As the top-selling Mack Trucks dealer network in North America, Nextran's 31 locations are strategically positioned along key transportation routes throughout the United States. Nextran sells and services medium and heavy-duty trucks from top manufacturers such as Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks, Isuzu, HINO, Kalmar Ottawa, GMC, and Ford.

