Nextran Truck Centers Acquires Westfall-O'Dell Truck Sales

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextran Truck Centers, a full-service, commercial truck dealer network, announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Kansas City-based Westfall GMC Truck, Inc. and Westfall-O'Dell of Colorado, Inc. The acquisition of Westfall-O'Dell expands Nextran's footprint from 18 locations across the Southeast to 25 locations across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri, Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming. This acquisition will be one of the largest Volvo Trucks or Mack Trucks dealer acquisitions in the last five years.

Founded in 1951, Westfall-O'Dell has grown to become one of the most respected dealer groups in the Midwest representing Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, GMC Trucks and Kalmar Ottawa. The addition of Westfall-O'Dell will expand Nextran's industry-leading sales, parts and service business to new markets across North America, while also adding GMC Trucks and Kalmar Ottawa to its lineup of world-class OEMs. As part of Nextran's growth strategy, today's announcement marks Nextran's third acquisition in the last 36 months, accelerating their strategic expansion initiative.

This acquisition will be one of the largest Volvo Trucks or Mack Truckers dealer acquisitions in the last five years. Tweet this

"Five years ago, we outlined an ambitious strategic plan that focused heavily on expanding our footprint and facilities, while also investing heavily into our employees, OEM partners and customers. The acquisition of Westfall-O'Dell demonstrates our steadfast commitment toward that goal," said Jon W. Pritchett, President and CEO of Nextran Truck Centers. "I admire the fact that over the last 70 years, Westfall-O'Dell has built a first-class organization. Their company values, including an incredible focus on treating their employees and customers like family, are in direct alignment with Nextran's core principles. We are tremendously excited for this new chapter and look forward to working with Westfall-O'Dell to ensure a successful integration of our teams."

The Nextran and Westfall-O'Dell teams will work hand-in-hand to leverage the collective talent and resources from across the entire Nextran network. In addition to representing world-class OEMs, Nextran offers industry-leading experts in parts, service and sales including best-in-the-business technicians dedicated to a common goal of always moving customers and their businesses forward.

"We are proud of the reputation and customer base that we have built throughout the Midwest over the past 70 years," said Mark O'Dell, Owner of Westfall-O'Dell. "With Nextran's acquisition, I am confident that we are placing our employees and customers in the best possible hands, and I look forward with pride toward the future of our organization."

Upon completion of this transaction, Nextran will employ over 1,200 team members and anticipates sales of over 4,500 new and used commercial trucks annually. It will also have a total capacity of 440 service bays across its 25 locations in seven states. Closing of the transaction is expected early third quarter 2021.

About Nextran Truck Centers

Established in 1993, Nextran Truck Centers is a full-service commercial truck dealership network located throughout Florida, Georgia and Alabama. As the top-selling Mack Trucks dealer network in North America, Nextran's 18 locations are strategically positioned along key points of major transportation routes throughout the United States. With a team of over 900 strong, Nextran sells and services medium and heavy-duty trucks from top manufacturers such as Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Isuzu, HINO and Ford. Nextran also operates a fleet of over 800 units through its Nextran Truck Centers Rental & Leasing division.

For additional information about Nextran Truck Centers, please visit NextranUSA.com

SOURCE Nextran USA