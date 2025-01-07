NextRoll and Audigent Launch First Audience Activation Within Google's Privacy Sandbox

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextRoll, the San Francisco-based marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, together with Audigent a part of Experian and a leading data activation, curation and identity platform, today announced a major breakthrough within Google Privacy Sandbox with the activation of Audigent Interest Groups on the AdRoll DSP.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between NextRoll and Audigent unlocks an exciting new use case for Google's Protected Audience API (PAAPI). Now, Interest Groups can be created using data management platform (DMP) data and activated on demand side platforms (DSPs), enabling a privacy-forward audience solution in Chrome that is not reliant on third-party cookies.

"We are committed to protecting user privacy while helping brands maintain advertising performance, and the solutions we've built within Privacy Sandbox will allow advertisers to retain upper funnel and retargeting tactics while keeping privacy intact," said Roli Saxena, chief executive officer of NextRoll. "Our hope is that this breakthrough use case encourages industry participants to collaborate and test so we can continue to improve the utility of the Privacy Sandbox APIs."

The initial test involved NextRoll connecting more than one billion browsers to an Interest Group across Audigent's network of publisher websites. NextRoll then ran a two-week campaign targeting the Interest Group across Privacy Sandbox inventory, delivering nearly five million impressions across 42,000 domains. This test enabled both companies to better understand the technical workflows and system requirements needed to support Interest Group creation and activation at greater scale.

"Audigent is a leader in audience aggregation and segmentation, delivering both at scale to advertisers. With Google representing such a foundational part of the industry, understanding how to activate within PAAPI is a priority," said Jake Abraham, chief commercial officer, Audigent. "Our work with NextRoll has shown we can deliver scale when targeting with Interest Groups, and marks a positive step forward for the viability of this approach."

Over the past five years, NextRoll has played an important role in shaping what is now known as PAAPI, contributing recommendations to the W3C and partnering with the IAB and Google Chrome team to advance testing and providing critical feedback for improving utility. NextRoll has also developed a brand new bidder that will enable performance advertising across Chrome's Privacy Sandbox.

Audigent has a scaled DMP footprint across over two million websites with a daily reach of over 400 million Chrome browsers. This reach provides the publisher and data networks required to build actionable, scaled Interest Groups. The collaboration with NextRoll provides a unique opportunity to shape audience activation as the availability of third-party cookies on Chrome continues to evolve.

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious companies use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, and AdRoll, a marketing and advertising platform for business-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, Calif. To learn more, visit nextroll.com.

About Audigent

Audigent, a part of Experian, is a leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent's pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first-party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry's first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™, ContextualPMP™ and CognitivePMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world's largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher partners that include: Condé Nast, Warner Music Group, MyCode, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, visit audigent.com.

