Nextroll Secures $50M From Capital IP to Further Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextRoll, the San Francisco-based marketing technology company delivering products for ambitious marketers to grow their businesses, today announced it has secured $50M in committed financing from Capital IP. The investment will be used to strategically support the next wave of innovation on NextRoll's marketing software for both its business units: AdRoll , its marketing and advertising platform for eCommerce brands, and RollWorks , its account-based marketing platform to help B2B companies grow revenue. This news follows a notable market response to the company's software offerings over the last few years.

"We are thrilled by this financing from Capital IP, which will enable us to execute strategic growth initiatives and accelerate our software transformation," says Roli Saxena, Chief Executive Officer of NextRoll. "The momentum we've seen in software adoption demonstrates our market potential and the value we deliver to our customers during a time when they need it most."

Today's complex marketing landscape and challenging economy requires brands and businesses to leverage new tools and strategies to grow revenue more efficiently. With deep data and machine learning foundations and new innovative offerings across its software platforms, NextRoll is uniquely positioned to streamline how teams identify, engage, and retain customers to achieve efficient growth at a time when every team needs to do more with less.

"NextRoll has a strong market position in not one, but two categories," said Capital IP's Managing Partner Riyad Shahjahan. "The impressive growth of their subscription software business, strong demonstrated retention and the strong foundations of their advertising heritage underscore their mission-critical product suite and the value they deliver for customers. We're excited to partner with NextRoll as they deliver on an exciting roadmap ahead and continue to drive towards being a Rule of 40 company."

About NextRoll

NextRoll is a marketing technology company delivering products ambitious marketers use and rely on to grow their businesses. Powered by machine learning and integrated data platforms, NextRoll's technology serves tens of thousands of businesses globally through its two business units: RollWorks, an account-based platform for business-to-business marketing and sales teams, and AdRoll, a marketing and advertising platform for direct-to-consumer brands. NextRoll is a privately-held, remote-friendly company headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York City, Dublin, and Sydney. To learn more, visit www.nextroll.com .

About Capital IP

Capital IP Investment Partners ("Capital IP" or "CapIP") is a minority co-founded specialty credit firm focused exclusively on investments in technology and technology-enabled businesses. Our collaborative approach to investing, combined with our technology-industry expertise, allows Capital IP to assess the intrinsic value of growing technology businesses and to offer a range of novel, creative financing solutions. The Capital IP team has a long, proven history of providing flexible structured credit to companies in the technology sector, and continues to lead the industry in financial innovation. The principals of CapIP have historically invested over $1.3 billion in innovative, emerging companies. For more information on Capital IP Investment Partners, please visit: www.capitalip.com.

CONTACT: Alyssa Dowdalls, Sr. Brand Marketing Manager, NextRoll, [email protected]

SOURCE NextRoll Inc.