NextSense Honored as World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextSense is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer for 2024. This prestigious recognition aligns with NextSense's dedication to innovation and its mission to use accessible, intuitive brain technology to restore energy, joy, and purpose in daily life.

The World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer community is composed of early-stage start-ups from around the world involved in the development and deployment of new technologies and innovations. The World Economic Forum selects 100 companies annually to work with society's foremost political, business and cultural leaders to address issues facing people and the planet.

Having long admired the work of the World Economic Forum, NextSense is thrilled to join this distinguished community. This recognition provides NextSense and its team with a unique opportunity to collaborate with global leaders and shape the future together.

NextSense CEO, Jonathan Berent, expressed enthusiasm about the recognition: "This honor from the World Economic Forum fuels our drive to continue innovating in ways that protect and preserve brain health worldwide. We look forward to engaging with the Forum's community to further our impact on global health."

As part of this honor, NextSense will attend the Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, China, for Summer Davos from June 25-27 as a speaker on Digital Neurotherapeutics. This session will delve into the frontiers of digital neurotherapeutics, including virtual reality exposure therapy and real-time brainwave monitoring, exploring transformative interventions for cognitive health challenges.

In addition to this recognition, NextSense is excited to announce that Jonathan Berent has been named to Fast Company's exclusive Impact Council. This council is a collective of the most innovative leaders in business, where members meet several times a year for invitation-only live events, roundtable discussions, and virtual sessions. These gatherings focus on the role companies and council members can play in shaping the future.

"The Impact Council represents the ideal version of Fast Company's readers," says editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "These are some of the more creative, mission-driven people in business, with some of the most original ideas about how to solve big problems and build the future. It is our great pleasure and privilege to bring this community together."

Fast Company hosted its third annual meeting of the Impact Council on June 3 in New York City, where members will discuss this year's theme, "The intersection of AI and Social Impact."

These awards follow a series of prestigious recognitions for NextSense and its CEO. The company was a finalist for the National Sleep Foundation's 2023 SleepTech Award® and was listed among Fast Company's Next Big Things in Healthtech for 2023. Additionally, Jonathan Berent was named "One to Watch" by Robb Report.

About NextSense

NextSense originated as an exploratory research project at X, Google/Alphabet's "Moonshot Factory," with a mission to revolutionize brain health through innovative in-ear electroencephalography (EEG) and advanced analytics. In 2020 they spun out of X and are now building brain-responsive earbuds that bring EEG to the consumer market in a user-friendly form factor.

By offering real-time brain-responsive audio experiences, NextSense can help users fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed. The platform also provides insights into daytime mental performance, helping users understand and optimize their short- and long-term brain health.

NextSense is based in Mountain View, California. Visit www.nextsense.io to learn more.

About Jonathan Benet

Jonathan "JB" Berent is the CEO and Founder of NextSense, a spinoff of X, Google's Moonshot Factory. Before his 2016 pivot to biosensing wearables, JB had extensive executive experience in elite Silicon Valley tech companies from Oracle as Oracle's Direct earning Director, Google leading West Coast partnerships and sales for Google Offers. In 2016, JB focused on the belief that unlocking the mind is key to health and human potential. He has been featured in Wired magazine and named "One to Watch" by Robb Report. A thought leader in sleep science and brain tech, JB contributed to the development of the recent "Core Digital Measures of Sleep" resource from the Digital Medicine Society. He frequently speaks on related topics at industry and academic events, including the Society for Neuroscience Annual Meeting and The American Academy of Sleep Medicine Sleep Disruptors Conference.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

SOURCE NextSense