nextSource and Shortlist Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Direct Sourcing Capabilities

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nextSource today announced that they have established a partnership agreement with Shortlist Project, Inc., (Shortlist) a leading innovator in freelancer workforce management technology. Together, the two firms will provide a seamless and comprehensive direct sourcing solution that reflects the rapidly growing use of non-employee workers and the evolution of the gig and on-demand/fluid workforce environment.

Market analyst firm Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) estimates that 54 million Americans did gig work (defined as staffing agency contractors, SOW consultants, directly hired temporaries, online platform workers, and independent contractors) in 2019. That amounts to $1.3 trillion in spend with the largest share going to independent contractors. SIA projects that 49% of companies will incorporate direct sourcing (acquiring temporary resources through channels other than staffing agencies) into their contingent workforce management capabilities within the next two years.

The partnership couples nextSource' leading employer of record (EOR), agent of record (AOR), and 1099 Certification services with Shortlist's cloud-based Freelancer/Workforce Management System (FWMS) technology to deliver dynamic and customized solutions to clients. These programs transform traditional approaches to direct sourcing, delivering a seamless candidate experience through an intuitive digital platform, curated talent pools that deliver "ready to work on demand" talent, extensive evaluation and classification of all candidates, online contracting, onboarding processes specific to each worker type, and a single, automated time management system that eliminates manual efforts and accelerates payments.

"Everything we do is measured against its ability to enhance our clients' workforce management programs. We strive to increase access to great talent, optimize operational efficiency, and establish a path forward that gives our clients greater benefit from their use of temporary workers," commented Catherine Candland, CEO of nextSource." To that end, we have established strategic partnerships with the industry's best technology firms who work with us to enhance the client and candidate experience, introduce service innovations, and enable us to deliver greater value. Shortlist is a welcome addition to that team."

Shortlist's CEO, Joey Frasier added that "We believe that as organizations continue to align their workforce capital to increase talent agility, they will be looking for next generation solution providers capable of combining next generation technology with modern UI/UX experiences with best-in-class services such as compliance and workforce management. At Shortlist we look to work with a select number of category leaders as part of our partner eco-system and Catherine and her team have repeatedly demonstrated their expertise and agility. We are excited to grow our existing shared customer base ensuring our focus remains on exceeding the expectations of our clients and their business-critical talent while also living up to the three core pillars of our culture: family first, flexibility and fairness for employees, clients and partners."

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

About Shortlist: Shortlist is a smart, user-friendly Freelance/Workforce Management System (F/WMS). Shortlist makes it easy for small and large companies to onboard, manage, and pay external workers in over 200 countries with just a few clicks. Shortlist is a SaaS offering for the global gig economy, helping companies find and manage their complete external workforce by providing a single platform to source, onboard, manage, review/rate and pay their workers. For more information, visit www.shortlist.co.

