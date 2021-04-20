nextSource Expands its Higher Education Practice with Key New Hire

"Tim brings to nextSource an ideal skill set to further our efforts as value-add partners with our clients," said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer. "At a time when our clients are turning to us for creative ways to address the challenges universities face today, this appointment further underlines our commitment to providing exceptional client-service uniquely tailored to the needs of Higher Education."

As a professional with a 30-year track record of success and deep experience in general management, McAward is responsible for further strengthening nextSource' leadership in Higher Education workforce management by building and growing relationships with the nation's leading academic institutions. In working with clients, he leverages his diverse consulting, finance and operating experience to aid them in optimizing the performance of their workforce.

"I am excited to be joining nextSource for a number of reasons, but especially because Higher Education is such an important, dynamic space," commented Mr. McAward. "No company is better positioned to meet the talent demands faced by universities today and I look forward to working with our clients, business partners and the nextSource team to build on the foundation that has been established."

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

