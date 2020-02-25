nextSource is officially a WBENC-Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE)

"We are so pleased to receive the National Women's Business Enterprise Certification," said Catherine Candland, nextSource Chief Executive Officer. "Certification enables us to help our clients achieve their diversity initiatives, demonstrating our joint commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs. Participation in WBENC will also give us an opportunity to connect with other women business owners and corporate members who share our belief that workforce diversity is critical to business success."

The WBENC certification for women-owned business is the most recognizable and sought-after certification of its kind. WBENC's national standard of certification requires a rigorous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection, confirming the business is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by women.

About nextSource: nextSource connects businesses to the best talent through innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Consulting on Total Workforce Solutions. As a privately owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalize, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth.

For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

About WBENC: Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and over 300 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

Samantha Miller

nextSource, Inc.

800-641-9987

smiller@nextsource.com

SOURCE nextSource

Related Links

http://www.nextsource.com

