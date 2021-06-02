nextSource names Erin O'Brien Vice President of Client Services

In this role, she will oversee client programs across a wide array of growth industries. She will assume this role effective immediately. Ms. O'Brien brings to this role nearly two decades of managerial experience and is well versed in the complexities of contingent workforce management. In prior roles with the industry's largest staffing companies, she was responsible for overseeing sales and delivery to international and national accounts.

Catherine Candland, CEO of nextSource said "Erin is the ideal executive to lead nextSource's next chapter of growth and success in the Emerging Accounts space". She has a long history of successes in program execution, operational excellence, and building teams that drive results. We are impressed by the innovation she has brought to many client programs and know that the organization will greatly benefit from her skills and expertise as we aid clients in building highly agile workforces in this post-pandemic period."

"In nextSource, I have found the challenge I was looking for - a privately held, woman-owned company that strives to be the best rather than the biggest. I share its philosophy of focusing intensely on superlative customer service and continuous innovation and look forward to being part of this team," commented Ms. O'Brien.

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

