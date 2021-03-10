nextSource Welcomes New Chief Operations and Financial Officer

"I am pleased to welcome Robert to our leadership team. His deep and extensive experience in leading the financial operations of workforce solutions businesses – as well as driving operational changes – will make a significant impact. I am confident Robert will provide strong leadership, helping us to scale our business while continuing to deliver exceptional value for customers," said Catherine Candland, Chief Executive Officer. "I also want to thank Kevin for his many contributions to nextSource. In his six years as CFO, Kevin has been a great leader and colleague. I wish Kevin all the best in his new business venture."

Mr. Prather comes to nextSource with significant financial and operational experience in the contingent workforce solutions space, having held General Manger and CFO positions for more than a decade. Most recently he led the Accounting & Finance Executive Search and Staffing Division for Lucas Group after serving as CFO for the first seven years of his tenure there. He also brings extensive experience in the consumer products industry leveraging a solid foundation in public accounting at Ernst & Young.

"I could not be more excited about the opportunity to work with nextSource," commented Mr. Prather. "This role blends my experiences in consumer products, where brand and process excellence are key, and executive search, where identifying and recruiting top talent is key. My transition from the world of talent acquisition into one that is familiar but new and more robust in Total Talent Management (TTM) is the perfect match. I look forward to working with nextSource to define the future of TTM as we help our clients, associates, and suppliers to optimize their relationships."

About nextSource: nextSource advances the way the world connects with talent. We offer innovative workforce solutions that deliver extraordinary service, efficiency, analytical insight, risk mitigation and improved access to talent that enhances a unified workforce. Solutions offerings include Managed Services Program, Direct Sourcing solutions, Employer of Record services, Independent Contractor Compliance Management, Statement of Work based Project Services Management and Workforce Consulting and Advisory services. As a privately held, woman-owned business with over 20 years' experience, nextSource provides a personalized, intelligent approach to workforce solutions driven by high impact, strong results and continuous growth. For more information, visit www.nextSource.com.

Samantha Miller

nextSource, Inc.

800-641-9987

[email protected]

SOURCE nextSource

Related Links

nextsource.com

