NextTribe Launches New Travel Website for Women Over 45 to Explore the World

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, NextTribe, a digital magazine and events company for bold women in mid-life and beyond is excited to announce the official launch of its new travel booking and community building platform.

NextTribe was created for women over 45 who love to connect with other women through travel, online, and in their communities. This platform is set to transform the way women travel and explore together, even if they're used to flying solo.

NextTribers on a sunset ride on the beach at Troncones, Mexico, 2023 NextTribers at dinner during the downtown New York City trip, 2023

"We started NextTribe seven years ago to inform, promote and, maybe most importantly, connect smart, engaged women in this influential age group," says Co-founder and CEO Jeannie Ralston. "Travel has always been part of the mix, and we've been awed by the way women have bonded on our trips as they share extraordinary experiences in memorable destinations. Our new platform makes it easier for women to find each other and their next dream trip."

With a deep understanding of the unique needs and preferences of women in this demographic, NextTribe has been engaging women over 45 through memorable and provocative articles, small private events, and memberships. The new user-friendly platform gives women in this age group a chance to meet other women travelers, connect with women in the host communities and countries, and find each other through their members-only social network, TribeSocial. In 2024, NextTribe will take small groups of women on 18 trips: to India, Peru, Paris and Vietnam, plus their signature trip to San Miguel de Allende for Dia de los Muertos. US trips include downtown Manhattan, Charleston, SC, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. NextTribe's 2025 trip to Rwanda and Uganda is already nearly sold out.

"As members of the Transformational Travel Council, we are committed to creating experiences that are not just about the date and destination. Anybody can do that," says Ralston."We make sure that in every destination we meet local women. We believe we can help make the world a better place for women, one traveler, one article, one new relationship at a time."

In addition to launching the new travel platform, NextTribe has acquired another travel company for women this age, Girls on the Go.

"Our missions are aligned, and we were thrilled when the founders chose us to pick up the baton and take their travelers with us," says Ralston. "We can't wait to meet them and introduce them to our members."

For more information about NextTribe and its new travel and community platform, please visit https://nexttribe.com/

About NextTribe

NextTribe offers travel and a vibrant community for women 45+. We believe now–at midlife and beyond–is our moment to shine: to explore, grow, and embrace new friendships, and enjoy new experiences together.

