NextUp Announces 2024 Executive Symposium & Forum

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NextUp, the premier nonprofit dedicated to advancing all women in business, announced today that the 2024 Symposium & Forum, will take place Monday, June 3 through June 5 at the JW Marriott Washington, D.C. in our nation's capital. With over 300 attendees, this three-day conference activates the power of the NextUp community to drive impact and sustainable change.

This year's conference, made possible through the generous support of The Coca-Cola Company, will open with the inaugural NextUp Executive Symposium, which will bring together leading HR and business leaders in conversations about developing the next generation of leaders. The session will open with the presentation of an innovative research collaboration between the IBM Institute for Business Value and NextUp examining the opportunities and barriers for women in the leadership pipeline.

Kara Swisher, host of the "Pivot" and "On with Kara Swisher" podcasts and Editor-at-Large at New York Magazine, will keynote the multi-day event.

"We're proud to bring our premier thought-leadership event to Washington, D.C., where powerful conversations will open minds and create opportunities," shared NextUp CEO Lisa Baird. "This event is about creating actionable change and ensuring that every woman in business has the support, resources, and network needed to thrive."

Attendees will also learn from business leaders and experts including Christina Bieniek, Deputy CEO of Deloitte Consulting LLP; Nellie Borrero, Global Inclusion & Diversity Senior Strategic Advisor at Accenture; Kalissa Hendrickson, PhD, Managing Director, Executive Leadership Seminars of the Aspen Institute; Julie Daum, Leader of the North American Board Practice, Spencer Stuart; David Glasgow, Executive Director, Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging, NYU School of Law; and Wendy Davidson, President and CEO, Hain Celestial Group, among others.

"The Coca-Cola Company is honored to be the presenting sponsor of such a powerful event," says Dagmar Boggs, President of Foodservice and On-Premise, North America Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company. "As a founding partner of NextUp, we are thrilled to see its continued impact supporting the next generation of talent."

About NextUp

For more than 20 years, NextUp has brought professional women, allies and corporate partners together to champion gender equity and Advance All Women in Business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 17,000 members and 300+ national corporate partners and regional sponsors. NextUp works to create leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices in the workplace and ensure that all women in business can seize opportunities now and in the future. To learn more about NextUp, visit nextupisnow.org or on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @nextupisnow.

