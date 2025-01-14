NextUp Announces Board of Directors, Committee Officers and Board Chairs for 2025

-- Executive committee officers, committee officers, committee members, and chairs named to the board of leading nonprofit membership organization dedicated to the advancement of next-gen leadership --

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextUp, the premier nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of inclusive workplace cultures and next-gen leadership, is honored to announce the addition of Marina Chernyak, Amber Jefferson, Dave Peacock and Lisa Paley to its 2025 board of directors. NextUp is governed by a 20-member board, all of which represent partner organizations and supporters of NextUp.

"Since 2001, NextUp has been committed to providing leadership training and skill building to help companies advance the next generation of leaders and strengthen the leadership pipeline for all women. Our work is now more important than ever," said Lisa Baird, CEO of NextUp. "I'm excited to welcome our new directors, all with deep experience and success developing inclusive cultures in their own companies and in their communities."

New members joining the NextUp Board of Directors include:

Marina Chernyak, VP, North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs, VISA

Marina leads the U.S. Everyday Spend vertical at Visa, responsible for partnering with retail merchants to accelerate innovation, optimize existing strategic initiatives, and drive growth together.

Marina leads the U.S. Everyday Spend vertical at Visa, responsible for partnering with retail merchants to accelerate innovation, optimize existing strategic initiatives, and drive growth together. Amber Jefferson, Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial

Amber is currently the Chief People Officer for the Hain Celestial Group overseeing the company's global human resource function and providing leadership for the culture and talent strategy.

Amber is currently the Chief People Officer for the Hain Celestial Group overseeing the company's global human resource function and providing leadership for the culture and talent strategy. Lisa Paley, President, North America, Haleon

As President, North America, Lisa is a member of the Executive Leadership Team and is responsible for helping guide the enterprise and oversee the business unit across brand management, customer and expert sales, and operations.

As President, North America, Lisa is a member of the Executive Leadership Team and is responsible for helping guide the enterprise and oversee the business unit across brand management, customer and expert sales, and operations. Dave Peacock , CEO, Advantage Solutions

Dave Peacock has served as Advantage Solutions CEO since January 2023 following a 30-plus-year career in the consumer-packaged goods and retail industry.

Val Jabbar, Executive Vice President, Retail Division, Kroger was re-elected to a two- year term as an officer of NextUp and will become the Chair of the Membership Committee.

The newly constituted board, led by board chair Dagmar Boggs, took effect on January 1, 2025.

"We are so grateful to our incredible board of directors who contribute significant time and expertise to the support of NextUp," said Dagmar Boggs. "I want to offer my gratitude and appreciation to Wendy Davidson, Chau Banks, and Veronica Fernandez, who have been invaluable in furthering our mission of advancing all women in business. We are grateful for their service and commitment."

The NextUp board for 2025 is as follows:

Executive Committee

Chair: Dagmar Boggs , President Foodservice & On-Premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company

, President Foodservice & On-Premise, NA, The Coca-Cola Company Vice-Chair: Elizabeth Marrion , Senior Managing Director, Accenture

, Senior Managing Director, Accenture Secretary: Melody Richard , Senior Vice President, Pantry, Walmart

, Senior Vice President, Pantry, Walmart Immediate Past Chair: Abbe Luersman, Chief People Officer, Otis

CEO: Lisa Baird , NextUp (non-voting member)

Nominating and Governance

Chair: Diana Marshall , EVP & Chief Growth Officer, Sam's Club

, EVP & Chief Growth Officer, Sam's Club Ena Williams , Chief Operating Officer, Casey's

, Chief Operating Officer, Casey's Amber Jefferson , Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial

, Chief People Officer, Lisa Paley , President, North America , Haleon

, President, , Haleon Dave Peacock , CEO, Advantage Solutions

Finance, Audit and Compensation

Chair: Christina Bieniek , Deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP

, Deputy CEO, Deloitte Consulting LLP Tonya Douglas , Senior Vice President, Ahold Delhaize

, Senior Vice President, Ahold Delhaize Mike Theilmann , Chief Human Resources Officer, Albertsons

, Chief Human Resources Officer, Albertsons Amber Jefferson , Chief People Officer, Hain Celestial

Membership

Chair: Val Jabbar , Executive Vice President, Retail, Kroger

, Executive Vice President, Retail, Kroger Andrea Faccio , President, Chief Growth Officer, Nestlé Purina PetCare

, President, Chief Growth Officer, Nestlé Purina PetCare Marina Chernyak , VP, North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs, VISA

, VP, North America Enablers, Merchants and Fintechs, VISA Josh Yates , Chief Customer Officer, General Mills

Regions

Chair: Marla Daudelin , SVP Sales, Keurig Dr. Pepper

, SVP Sales, Keurig Dr. Pepper Helen Driskell , Vice President, North America Operations, Procter & Gamble

, Vice President, North America Operations, Procter & Kate Garner , Senior Vice President, Marketing, Demand Accelerator, PepsiCo

A full membership list, including biographies, for the NextUp board of directors can be found at nextupisnow.org .

About NextUp

Since 2001, NextUp has brought professional women, allies and corporate partners to champion inclusion in the workplace that advances all women in business. NextUp has a powerful, growing community of more than 16,000 members, 21 regions and 500+ national corporate partners and region sponsors. NextUp works to create next-gen leadership opportunities, amplify women's voices, and provide equal opportunities for everyone in the workplace. To learn more about NextUp, visit nextupisnow.org or on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram (@nextupisnow).

Contact:

Shannon Hollingsworth | AMZG Agency

[email protected] | (203) 424-1387

SOURCE NextUp