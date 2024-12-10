Nextuple Announces Renewed Focus on IT Consulting Services to Transform Retail, Grocery, and B2B E-commerce Operations

Redefining Omnichannel Inventory and E-Commerce Order Management with Strategic Expertise and Solution Accelerators

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextuple Inc., A leader in transforming inventory and order management, announced a renewed focus on IT consulting services strategically designed to empower retailers, grocers, and B2B distributors to excel in the dynamic world of omnichannel commerce.

At NRF 2025 in booth 1039, Nextuple will showcase these enhanced professional service offerings and spotlight its Nextuple Order Management Studio (NOMS), a suite of microservices-based solution accelerators that fast-track omnichannel transformations, delivering unparalleled time-to-value and time-to-market benefits. The enhanced services paired with NOMS are tailored to help businesses streamline inventory operations, optimize e-commerce order management, and harness the power of emerging AI/ML, Big Data, and Cloud technologies.

Nextuple's consulting expertise is committed to delivering highly tailored, transformative solutions that align with the unique challenges of modern supply chains. The key offerings include:

Strategy Consulting: Providing actionable insights and potential P&L benefits of transformation to help businesses define and implement effective omnichannel inventory and order management strategies. System Integration: Technical support for seamlessly integrating cutting-edge e-commerce, inventory, and order management technologies into complex existing ecosystems to enhance profitability, operational efficiency, and agility. Engineering Services: Designing and building bespoke scalable and robust systems that support complex order fulfillment and inventory optimization needs. AI/ML & Data Services: Leveraging advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to deliver predictive insights and drive more intelligent decision-making while turning insights into action across supply chains. Managed Services: Offering end-to-end operational support to ensure sustained system performance and continuous process improvement for customers.

"At Nextuple, we are laser-focused on helping our clients navigate the evolving retail landscape by delivering services that address their specific transformation needs, whether that is a new implementation, an upgrade, or ongoing support. Our build accelerators set us apart by delivering unmatched speed, adaptability, and precision, empowering clients to innovate faster and stay ahead in an ever-evolving market," said Darpan Seth, CEO at Nextuple.

"Our renewed emphasis on IT consulting services is a testament to our commitment to using our collective experience and expertise to empower businesses to achieve the outcomes they need to thrive in tomorrow's economy."

Nextuple's comprehensive service offerings ensure that businesses of all sizes can innovate and adapt to rapidly changing market conditions. Their solution accelerators are modular, cloud-native and significantly reduce implementation timelines and costs while ensuring flexibility to scale. Combining industry expertise with advanced technology solutions, Nextuple is a trusted partner in driving digital transformation across the retail, grocery, and B2B distribution sectors.

For more information about Nextuple's IT consulting services, please visit www.nextuple.com/services.

Nextuple empowers customer-centric retailers, grocers, and B2B eCommerce distributors through its Modern Systems Integrations, Value Driven Strategies, and AI-powered Solutions.

Nextuple has offices in Massachusetts, U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Bengaluru, India. To learn more, visit www.Nextuple.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or join the global order management system (OMS) conversation with our Order Management Gurus community.

