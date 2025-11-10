NextVision Reports a Record Third Quarter 2025

NextVision

Nov 10, 2025, 06:54 ET

62% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth to $47 Million & Strong Profitability; 

Order Backlog as of today at $124 Million

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd. (TASE: NXSN), a leading global provider of stabilized day- and night-vision imaging solutions for aerial and ground platforms such as micro and mini UAVs and drones, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, reflecting continued strong growth and record performance.

Financial Highlights (US Dollars)

  • Revenue: $47.2 million in Q3 2025, a ~62% increase compared with $29 million in Q3 2024. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 totaled $120.5 million, up ~43% from $84.4 million in the same period of 2024. Growth was driven by higher unit sales and expansion of the customer base.
  • Gross Profit: $32.5 million in Q3 2025 (69% gross margin), up 55.5% from $20.9 million (71% margin) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, gross profit was $85.5 million (71% margin), up 42% from $60.2 million in the prior-year period.
  • Operating Profit: $28.3 million in Q3 2025 (60% of revenue), a 51% increase from $18.7 million (64%) in Q3 2024. For the first nine months of 2025, operating profit reached $73.5 million (61% margin), up 39% year-over-year.
  • Net Profit: $28 million in Q3 2025 (60% margin), a 56.3% increase from $18 million in Q3 2024. Nine-month net profit totalled $72 million (60% margin), up 48.5% from $48.5 million (57%) in the prior-year period.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $19 million in Q3 2025 and $35 million in the first nine months of the year. The relative lower quarterly figure reflects higher inventory purchases and supplier prepayments to secure supply and support the expected higher level of demand this year and next.
  • Equity: $582 million as of September 30, 2025, representing approximately 95% of total assets.
  • Order Backlog: $124 million as of the date of this release, providing strong visibility into future revenue.
  • Customer Base: Expanded from 173 to 189 active customers during the third quarter, with a high proportion of revenue from existing customers.

Chen Golan, Chairman of NextVision, commented: "NextVision concludes another quarter of substantial growth, with approximately 62% year-over-year revenue increase. This strong performance reflects our significant technological advantages, which continues to drive strong demand and expansion of our activity with both existing and new customers."

"In parallel, we continue to invest in developing new products to meet the future needs of the market and support sustainable growth in the coming years. As part of our global strategy, particularly in the U.S. market, we are expanding our customer base worldwide and building long-term growth engines."

"The significant $414 million capital raise we completed in September 2025, together with our inclusion in the TA-35 index on November 6, 2025, strengthen our ability to pursue additional strategic opportunities while increasing production capacity and investment in innovation."

"We enter 2026 with a position of financial and operational strength, with a clear ambition to continue establishing NextVision as a dominant global player in our industry."

Investors' Conference Call

Today at 3:30pm Israel time, 8:30am Eastern Time, NextVision will hold an investor webinar in English. Management will review the Financial Statements and provide an update on the Company's ongoing activities.

Participation in the webinar requires prior registration via the following link:

https://gk-biz.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yLmKfQ-IS0CKUbUYH7sZFQ

About NextVision Stabilized Systems Ltd.

NextVision is a leading technology company specializing in stabilized imaging systems for aerial and ground platforms, including micro and mini UAVs and drones. The company offers customers a comprehensive imaging solution encompassing a wide range of cameras, complementary accessories, and integrated capabilities for commercial, industrial, and security applications — positioning NextVision as a true 'one-stop shop'.

NextVision has developed a patented image stabilization engine that enables the production of high-performance stabilized cameras with world-class size-to-weight ratios. This technology ensures stable, high-quality imagery even in demanding flight conditions. The company markets its products worldwide and continues to experience steady growth in its global customer base.

Condensed Statements of Financial Position



As of September 30


As of

December 31, 2024



2025


2024




Unaudited


Audited



USD thousands

Current assets







Cash


27,533


102,377


74,708

    Short term deposits


502,102


-


47,903

Trade receivables


14,052


10,065


6,374

Other accounts receivable


6,268


2,857


1,840

Current taxes receivable


2,256


170


1,054

Inventory


49,304


18,151


22,386



601,515


133,620


154,265








Non-current assets







Fixed assets


853


593


749

Right of use assets


2,962


542


514

Intangible assets


4,670


3,289


3,628



8,485


4,424


4,891










610,000


138,044


159,156








Current liabilities







Trade payables 


9,375


4,880


5,842

Other accounts payable


14,593


13,619


15,024



23,968


18,499


20,866








Non-current liabilities







Employee benefit liabilities


114


91


114

Deferred taxes


487


335


373

Lease liabilities


3,432


161


111



4,033


587


598

Equity







Share capital and premium


446,120


43,184


43,194

Reserve for share-based payment


6,662


3,256


4,047

Retained earnings


129,217


72,518


90,451








Total equity


581,999


118,958


137,692










610,000


138,044


159,156

The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

Condensed Statements of Profit and Loss


For the nine months ended

September 30


For the three months ended

September 30


For the year ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024


2024


Unaudited

Audited


USD thousands (excl. share profit data)

Income from sales

120,533


84,424


47,290


29,146


114,934

Cost of sales

(34,971)


(24,166)


(14,773)


(8,233)


(32,044)











Gross profit

85,562


60,258


32,517


20,913


82,890











Research and development expenses

(3,914)


(1,836)


(1,638)


(637)


(2,517)

Sales and marketing expenses

(1,505)


(1,266)


(628)


(365)


(1,639)

General and administrative expenses

(6,645)


(4,363)


(1,963)


(1,178)


(5,730)


(12,064)


(7,465)


(4,229)


(2,180)


(9,886)











Operating profit

73,498


52,793


28,288


18,733



73,004











Financing expenses

(229)


(46)


(77)


-


(430)

Financing income

7,163


3,682


3,074


1,890


4,330












80,432


56,429


31,285


20,623


76,904











Income taxes

(8,468)


(7,982)


(3,117)


(2,599)



(10,508)











Net profit

71,964


48,447


28,168


18,024



66,396











Loss from re-measurement for defined benefit plans

-


-


-


-


(16)











Total comprehensive income

71,964


48,447


28,168


18,024


66,380











Net profit per share (in US dollars)




















Base net profit

0.8825


0.6090


0.3409


0.2253


0.8332











Diluted net profit

0.8498


0.5827


0.3280


0.2182


0.8024

The accompanying notes constitute an integral part of these Condensed Interim Financial Statements.

International Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
[email protected]
EK Global Investor Relations
(US) +1 212 378 8040

SOURCE NextVision

