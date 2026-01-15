NextVolt Announces Sale of 250 MW / 1,000 MWh Battery Energy Storage Project to Exus Renewables North America

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextVolt, a leading utility-scale battery energy storage developer, today announced the successful sale of its 250 MW / 1,000 MWh standalone battery energy storage project to Exus Renewables North America ("Exus"), a prominent owner-operator and asset manager in the renewables sector.

The project is currently in development and located in the WECC region. NextVolt originated the project, executed site control, and performed diligence and early-stage development work. Under the agreement, Exus will advance the project through final development and construction, and will own and operate the facility long-term.

"We are thrilled to work with a leading firm like Exus and to announce this milestone – the sale of our largest battery energy storage project to date." said Manish Kumar, CEO of NextVolt. "This transaction underscores the strength of our development platform and our ability to deliver utility-scale storage projects that improve capacity and grid resiliency within the WECC region".

"Energy storage is essential to meeting growing electricity demand, particularly the need for reliable capacity during peak periods," said Jim Spencer, CEO at Exus Renewables North America. "This project is a cornerstone asset in our expanding storage portfolio, and we are excited to bring it into our platform as we continue to scale our energy storage capabilities across North America."

The transaction aligns with NextVolt's strategy to recycle capital into its high-growth pipeline of projects under development.

About NextVolt

NextVolt, founded in 2023 in Reston, VA is a next-generation utility-scale battery energy storage developer. The company focuses on delivering grid-scale storage solutions that enhance grid reliability, resiliency, and support decarbonization. NextVolt currently has 1GW+ in development across North America.

For more information, visit www.nextvolt.com

About Exus Renewables North America

Exus Renewables North America is a leading independent owner, developer, and operator of utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 100 employees operating from offices in Pittsburgh, New York, and Albuquerque, the company focuses on developing, repowering, and managing renewable energy assets as part of its mission to drive sustainable growth in the renewable energy sector. With over 5.8 gigawatts in its total portfolio and over 700 MW now operating or under construction, Exus continues to expand its operational footprint while contributing to the nation's decarbonization efforts and energy goals.

For more information, visit www.exus.us.

