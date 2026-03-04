NextWork Raises $4.45M Seed Round to Accelerate AI Skill Verification for the Workforce

This round was led by Shakti VC

Company to establish Austin, Texas as U.S. headquarters

AUSTIN, Texas, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NextWork, a platform helping people learn practical AI skills by building real projects and publishing proof-of-work portfolios, today announced a $4.45M Seed round led by Shakti VC with participation from Cake Ventures. Repeat investors GD1 VC, Blackbird Ventures, Icehouse Ventures, Phase One Ventures and angel investors also participated in this round, reinforcing their continued confidence in NextWork's mission.

"The age of AI promises a new Renaissance where human potential is no longer siloed by specialization. In the AI age every person can be a Michelangelo because AI will provide abundant tools to do anything we want in the digital or physical domain," said Keval Desai, founder and managing director of Shakti VC. "Achieving this future requires only two things: imagination and the mastery of AI. While the imagination is up to us, NextWork provides the mastery. This is Amber's vision and we have never been more excited to invest in a founder and the future that she is building."

AI is reshaping the workforce faster than people can adapt, exposing a widening skills gap and a hiring system still reliant on credentials that don't always reflect real ability. NextWork closes this trust gap by serving as the verification layer for AI skills, shifting hiring and learning from inferred qualifications to proven outcomes. Through hands-on projects, authenticated skills and public portfolios, NextWork turns learning into verifiable proof of work, enabling individuals and employers to move at the pace AI demands with confidence.

"For most of history, learning existed to solve real problems. Somewhere along the way, we replaced that with credentials and titles that don't tell you who can build anymore," said Amber Winton, founder and CEO of NextWork. "As AI reshapes how work is done, the world needs systems that reward what people can actually build. NextWork exists to realign learning, work and value around solving real problems again."

Since launching in 2024, more than 190,000 learners across 190+ countries have used NextWork to build practical AI projects, such as AI chatbots and automated workflows. One in five projects (22%) are completed by U.S. learners, who are typically between the ages of 25-35 and using their portfolios to pursue a career switch or promotion.

"Since we launched, I've been fortunate to lead the project writing team, turning user feedback into skills that directly reflect market demand," said Natasha Ong, Chief of Staff at NextWork. "Watching learners complete projects and leverage their portfolios to unlock new jobs and opportunities has reaffirmed why this work matters so deeply."

The new capital will support NextWork's expansion in the U.S., including establishing its headquarters in Austin, Texas and continued investment in engineering and growth hiring to scale the platform and accelerate learner adoption.

"After completing an intensive cybersecurity training program, I still struggled to find a job because I didn't have concrete proof of what I could actually do," said Shane Brown, a NextWork learner in Arizona. "To make ends meet, I worked a custodial job while building my portfolio on NextWork, and it worked! The skills I showed in my portfolio were what helped me move from school custodian to the IT department, opening new doors in my career."

