Nexus Agriscience Acquires Biotech Institute IP Portfolio, Expands Molecular Farming Platform for Natural Ingredient Markets

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Agriscience ("Nexus"), a molecular farming company delivering plant-based solutions for flavor, fragrance, and functional ingredient markets, announced it has acquired the hemp division of cannabis intellectual property powerhouse Biotech Institute , expanding its molecular farming platform by internalizing core genetics and research capabilities.

The patent portfolio protects genetic pathways and proprietary germplasm that enable predictable expression of high-value compounds across the primary terpene classes found within the cannabis genome. Ownership of the portfolio strengthens Nexus' intellectual property position and supports continued investment into the company's molecular farming platform.

"This acquisition expands our platform and removes critical constraints," said Shareef El-Sissi, CEO of Nexus Agriscience. "By bringing core genetics and R&D in-house, we can move faster into new markets while maintaining the capital efficiency and scalability that define our approach. The cannabis plant is the most prolific natural producer of flavor and fragrance compounds, and this portfolio gives us the tools to express those compounds predictably and at commercial scale."

Nexus sits at the intersection of precision agriculture, plant science, and commercial-scale manufacturing and is positioned to serve a $37 billion addressable market for functional ingredients. Nexus plans to engineer hemp plants to produce plant-based alternatives to potentially harmful synthetic additives, such as petroleum-based chemicals, in the food supply. Hemp offers a carbon negative alternative to incumbent supply chains.

Dr. Mark Lewis, one of the key inventors on the acquired patents, said, "Hemp is an extraordinarily powerful biosynthetic platform when engineered with precision turning plants into factories. This portfolio distills years of genomic, chemical, and breeding work into predictable expression of high-value compounds, accelerating the transition from fundamental science to scalable manufacturing."

Nexus' hemp-based molecular farming platform offers a capital-efficient and scalable alternative to precision fermentation for the production of complex natural compounds. Unlike fermentation-based systems that require high capital investment and controlled bioreactor infrastructure, Nexus' approach is already proven at hundreds-of-acres scale, allowing for faster deployment, lower capital expenditure, and rapid market responsiveness.

Nexus Agriscience produces one hundred percent non-cannabinoid hemp-derived natural ingredients with vertical control from genetics through downstream processing. The Company emphasizes chemical fidelity, stability, and is known for bringing novel ingredients to mass market applications with its brand partners. Its products are used today in flavoring and functional applications for cannabis CPG, with expansion underway into functional beverage, specialty natural ingredient, and commodity chemical markets.

Following the close, the operations and intellectual property associated with Biotech Institute's hemp assets were integrated into Nexus, including a portfolio of issued and pending utility and plant patents, living plant materials, seed inventory, and specialized technical expertise.

Gary Hiller of Biotech Institute will join Nexus' board of directors, strengthening governance and strategic oversight, while Dr. Mark Lewis and Steven Haba will join Nexus to lead genetic development and operational execution.

About Nexus Agriscience

Nexus Agriscience is unlocking hemp's potential as a scalable source of natural ingredients for wellness, flavor, fragrance, and pharmaceutical applications. Through vertical control from genetics to processing, Nexus provides chemically consistent, plant-derived ingredients to B2B partners worldwide.

Founded in 2019 as Terpene Belt Farms, the company expanded its scope in 2025 and began operating as Nexus Agriscience following the acquisition of Biotech Institute's hemp division. By combining agriculture, chemistry, and regulatory expertise, Nexus brings plant-based ingredients to global markets at commercial scale.

For more information, visit www.nexusagriscience.com .

