NEXUS Announces Launch Of Their Spectrum Innovates Transition Program For Autistics

The pilot is scheduled to begin in July 2018 with an immersion training of NYIT VIP faculty and an intensive five-day Maker workshop for those on spectrum. Over the next three years NEXUS will work with NYIT VIP to implement the curriculum modules of SI into their program.

"We are very excited about this partnership with NYIT VIP, and the opportunity to bring the vision of Spectrum Innovates to the autistic community. The Spectrum Innovates program represents a groundbreaking approach to transition and we couldn't imagine a better partner than NYIT VIP to bring it forward." Bob Simpson, Executive Director, nfpNEXUS.

SI represents a groundbreaking approach to transition for the autistic community by upending the historical paradigm that attempts to shape autistics in a neuro-typical mold. SI incorporates the process of creation and innovation into the transition process – Transcending Deficits through Passion™. In concert with its maker lab and experiential learning process, participants in the program receive not only the requisite life skills for independent living, but also skills in advocacy, stewardship, empathy and negotiation.

"The nfpNEXUS Spectrum Innovates endeavor embodies the most current mindset of opening doors to provide the full participation in the community for every individual, regardless of their physical or intellectual differences." Paul Cavanagh, Ph.D. Executive Director, New York Institute of Technology, Vocational Independence Program.

