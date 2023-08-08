Nexus Circular CEO Jodie Morgan to receive 2023 ICIS Emerging Leader Award

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS is pleased to announce Jodie Morgan, CEO of Nexus Circular, as the winner of the 2023 ICIS Emerging Leader Award.

The award recognises a leader whose early contribution has driven excellence within their organisation, demonstrating strong leadership and making meaningful contributions to the chemical sector.

"We are leading the advanced recycling industry, making a positive impact addressing the challenges of used plastics in our environment," said Jodie Morgan, CEO of Nexus Circular.

"With the support of committed investors and strategic offtake partners, our team is rapidly executing the next phase of growth to accelerate the circular economy for plastics and meet the outsized market demand for products that incorporate recycled plastic," she added.

Since her appointment as CEO of Nexus Circular in November 2021, Morgan has overseen an equity raise of over $150 million, the securing of long-term contracts to supply pyrolysis oil feedstock to major polymers producers to produce circular virgin-quality plastics that offset fossil-based resources, and the expansion of manufacturing capacity at two sites.

"Nexus is playing a key role in the recycling ecosystem, with its technology able to process hard-to-recycle plastic waste, including films. Scaling up capacity will make a meaningful impact in enabling circularity," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

Morgan will receive the ICIS Emerging Leader Award later this year and appear in a video interview with ICIS following the ICIS Recycled Polymers Conference in Chicago, Illinois, US taking place from 7-8 November.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Nexus Circular utilises a proprietary pyrolysis technology and energy-efficient process to convert landfill bound plastics, predominantly films and flexible packaging, into a high quality ISCC PLUS certified pyrolysis oil. This can be fed directly into existing petrochemical assets and infrastructure without the need for post-treatment or further upgrading.

Nexus' advanced recycling process can utilise high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density PE (LDPE), polypropylene (PP) and polystyrene (PS) waste plastics which represent approximately 60% of the plastic types produced.

Nexus Circular has multi-year offtake agreements with Shell, Chevron Phillips Chemical, Braskem and LyondellBasell. In January 2021, Cox Enterprises invested an additional $150 million to facilitate the rapid scaling of Nexus' capacity which includes the expansion of the Atlanta, Georgia facility and the construction of a second facility in the Southeast.

