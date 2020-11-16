Nexus Closes on Fund III at $1.25 Billion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Capital Management LP ("Nexus"), a leading middle market investment firm, announced the closing of its third private equity fund, Nexus Special Situations III, L.P. ("the Fund" or "Fund III"), at $1.25 billion of third party committed capital.

"We are extremely appreciative of the support we have received from both our existing and new partners, and are proud to work on behalf of this world class group of investors," said Nexus Partners Damian Giangiacomo, Michael Cohen and Daniel Flesh. "We believe our patient and disciplined approach is well positioned to continue to successfully navigate the uncertain and competitive environment. We would also like to thank our current management team partners and the rest of our great team at Nexus, both of whom are critical to implementing our creative approach to investing across cycles."

Fund III investors include public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, insurance companies, corporate pension plans, asset managers and family offices globally. Nexus previously closed Nexus Special Situations II, L.P. in 2018 with $550 million of total commitments.

The Private Fund Group of Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as the exclusive advisor and placement agent, and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP represented Nexus.

About Nexus :

Nexus was founded in 2013 with a flexible mandate to invest across the capital structure. The Firm employs an all-weather private equity strategy focused on asymmetric risk return investments where Nexus can drive value, primarily in U.S.-based companies operating in a focused set of industries. Based in Los Angeles, California, Nexus is led by Damian J. Giangiacomo, Michael S. Cohen and Daniel E. Flesh. For more information, please visit: http://www.nexuslp.com/.

