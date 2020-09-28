Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions Awarded 5-Year Analytics Contract With the Department of the Interior

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions (Nexus Cognitive) announced that it was awarded a 5-year Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to evaluate 2-D seismic reflection field data for The Department of the Interior (DOI), Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), on behalf of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM).

"The Department of the Interior selected Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions to deliver state of the art Pre-Stack Time Migration and Pre-Stack Depth Migration analytics with deep learning that will help the agency achieve its mission to investigate the mineral potential of Alaska's Offshore Continental Shelf (OCS), mainly for oil and gas potential, and to ensure that the federal government receives fair market value for OCS oil and gas leases that it awards to private firms through a competitive bidding process. We are honored to be the trusted partner with Department of Interior for the 5 year life of this award," said Scott Marvel, Managing Partner, Nexus Government Solutions.

"This award from DOI further validates Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions deep skills in machine learning, and pervasive analytics powered by our capabilities in GPU enabled High Performance Compute. We look forward to accelerating the mission of DOI and BOEM," said Anu Jain, Analytics Leader and Growth Officer of Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions.

About Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions

Nexus Cognitive Government Solutions is a premier public sector digital transformation agency. Nexus has deep experience in delivering digital outcomes thru the use of Cloud, Advanced data and analytic capabilities, application migration, cognitive design services, cybersecurity, and deep SME expertise in our domains. Nexus strives to be the trusted partner to enable digital solutions to the public sector. Nexus Cognitive Government solutions is classified as a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB).

