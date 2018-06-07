Nexus Cryptocurrency Now Trading on Binance - World's Largest Exchange for Trade Volume

Binance is an international and multi-language cryptocurrency exchange which recently raised over 15 million dollars in a July Initial Coin Offering. As of January 2018, it was the largest crypto-exchange with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion. The platform can accommodate 20 million users and 1.4 million exchange orders every second, making Nexus more accessible worldwide with its ability to scale to meet transaction volume through its consensus channels.

"Nexus is committed to connecting people worldwide and is excited to further its accessibility through Binance," said Ajay Ahuja, Chief Executive of Nexus.

Nexus recently announced the expansion of their team to further its mission of becoming the most widely trusted blockchain, digital currency and peer to peer network in the world. Nexus is also committed to upgrading its platform and recently launched its second white paper, outlining its Tritium protocol and blueprint to the future. Tritium is the first of the TAO update series (Tritium, Amine, Obsidian) and represents a giant leap forward in blockchain technology. Nexus is pioneering unique solutions in order to solve the industry's most pressing challenges.

About Nexus

Nexus is an innovative open-source blockchain technology, designed to improve the world through advanced peer-to-peer networks, and digital currency. Nexus focuses on solving the current challenges of speed and scalability in the blockchain industry, and Nexus also provides world-class quantum security through its many innovations. Enabled by its partnership with Vector Space Systems, the future of Nexus will also combine blockchain technology with ground-based MESH networks and satellites to facilitate the formation of a decentralized internet. Nexus shall enable people to take control of their personal and financial freedom empowering humanity in the process. For more information and to see how you can help build the future, visit www.NexusEarth.com.

