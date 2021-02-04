Nexus Dev Launches $20m Development Capital Investment Vehicle

Josh Kaufman, President of Nexus Dev explains the gap that prevents many infrastructure projects from obtaining financing. "There are many developers who hear about the dry-powder that investors' have, but can't seem to access it. We aim to provide the capital, services and expertise developers need in order to complete project development. We want to help developers create de-risked and bankable projects, then assist them to source the best permanent capital option among an expanded investor universe. And we're able to invest in sectors like biogas, renewable diesel, and wood pellets because of the expertise at Nexus PMG."

He also emphasized that utilizing the Nexus PMG suite of services is not a requirement to be eligible for Nexus Dev funds, but the opportunity is there.

Nexus Dev board member and Nexus PMG CEO Ben Hubbard added, "We're doing everything in our power to build a better world and move the needle when it comes to reducing the impacts of climate change. We see this as an opportunity to put money behind these necessary endeavors to reduce infrastructure's carbon intensity."

Projects may be submitted for consideration through the project questionnaire form on the Nexus Dev website .

The Nexus PMG Advantage

Nexus Dev is supported by Nexus PMG, the point where project finance, development and operations connect. Our focus is on delivering world-class services to investors and developers on projects that reduce carbon intensity and enhance resource efficiency. Our integrated business lines provide end-to-end services within each targeted sector including development, preliminary engineering, contract structuring, EPC, commissioning and startup, operational readiness, and process improvement.

