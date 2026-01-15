Nexus Future Tech Fund Reports 76.59% Gross Return for 2025; Performance-Based Fee Structure Aligns Incentives with Investors

News provided byWoodlake Capital
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Future Tech Fund, an actively managed investment fund of Woodlake Capital, founded by John Brown, today announced its full-year 2025 results. The fund delivered a 76.59% gross return in 2025, before fees and expenses, outperforming its benchmark.
2025 highlights
- Full-year 2025 gross return: 76.59% (before fees and expenses)
- Strategy: concentrated, research-driven equity investing focused on secular growth and improving earnings power
- Differentiation: performance-based fee structure designed to align manager and investor outcomes
"Our 2025 result reflects disciplined positioning in businesses with structural demand and improving earnings power, alongside a fee model designed to align incentives with our investors," said John Brown, Founder of Nexus Future Tech Fund. "As we enter 2026, we expect a constructive but more selective environment, where execution, margin durability, and demonstrable ROI matter more than narratives. Our focus remains unchanged: concentrate in high-quality businesses with structural tailwinds and maintain valuation and risk discipline."
Market environment
Equity markets finished 2025 with strong headline performance, supported by earnings growth and concentrated leadership in a subset of companies tied to AI infrastructure and related demand. Late in the year, the Federal Reserve began easing monetary policy, contributing to improved financial conditions and a continued focus on fundamental earnings delivery.
Key contributors
NX Fund's 2025 performance was supported by exposure to second-order beneficiaries of AI deployment and the data center buildout. Among the most significant contributors were:
- Lam Research (LRCX)
- Palantir (PLTR)
- Western Digital (WDC)
About Nexus Future Tech Fund
Nexus Future Tech Fund is a concentrated, research-driven equity strategy based in Wilmington, Delaware, founded by John Brown and operated as part of Woodlake Capital. The fund's performance-based fee structure is designed to align incentives by linking fees primarily to investment results.
