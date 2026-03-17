Nexus Health, Part of The Lockwood Group, Welcomes Stratis Group to Expand Commercialization and Market Access Capabilities

The acquisition strengthens our integrated capabilities, including patient services, HEOR, RWE generation, and adherence strategy. This complements our best-in-class medical affairs, commercialization, access, and oncology education offerings for life sciences organizations.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Health, a strategic consulting and market access firm and part of The Lockwood Group, today announced the acquisition of Stratis Group, a consulting firm specializing in commercialization strategy, market access, patient services, HEOR, field reimbursement management (FRM), and analytics for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and physician network clients. The acquisition strengthens Nexus Health's ability to deliver integrated, data-driven solutions that support clients from early commercialization planning through launch and lifecycle optimization.

"Joining forces with Nexus Health and The Lockwood Group allows Stratis to scale market access solutions quicker than we could as a standalone organization," said Casey Cormier, Principal & Co-Founder, Stratis Group.

Joe Musumeci, Principal & Co-Founder, Stratis Group also commented that, "Our shared vision of science-driven, client-centered solutions will deliver greater strategic value to clients and help ensure better patient outcomes in an increasingly complex health care landscape."

"We're thrilled to welcome Casey, Joe, and the entire Stratis team to Nexus Health," said Andrew Gottfried, CEO, Nexus Health. "Stratis has built a reputation for deep strategic expertise and nimble execution across commercialization and market access challenges. This acquisition expands our integrated service offerings through deep quantitative analytics and strengthens our ability to partner with life sciences organizations at every stage of product development, launch, and growth."

Matthew Schecter, Founder & CEO, The Lockwood Group also commented, "With the addition of Stratis, we are further strengthening our market access platform and expanding the strategic capabilities we can deliver to life sciences clients. Under Andrew's leadership, Nexus Health has built strong momentum over the past year."

Founded in 2014, Stratis Group brings a unique approach to commercialization, combining advanced analytics, customer research, and market insights to inform strategy and optimize outcomes. Stratis' service portfolio includes forecasting and epidemiology, patient support services, field reimbursement staffing, brand analytics, market access optimization, data insights, and organizational development—complementing and augmenting Nexus' existing capabilities.

The acquisition aligns with The Lockwood Group's ongoing growth strategy, which includes expanding market access and commercialization support services. In recent years, Nexus Health has broadened its service offerings to include strategic consulting, value communications, and patient access and affordability solutions.

Clearsight Advisors served as the exclusive financial advisor, and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP served as legal counsel to Stratis.

About Stratis Group

Stratis Group is a commercialization strategy and consulting firm headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, serving clients across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic sectors. Stratis combines rigorous analytics, customer insight, and tailored strategic guidance to support product commercialization, market access, and long-term brand success. For more information, visit www.stratisgrp.com.

About Nexus Health

Nexus Health, part of The Lockwood Group, provides integrated market access and commercialization strategies to help life science companies successfully launch, differentiate, and grow their products in competitive environments. Nexus combines deep market access experience with analytical rigor and strategic insight to deliver solutions that improve reimbursement outcomes, increase patient access, and accelerate product adoption. For more information, visit www.nexushealthgrp.com.

About The Lockwood Group

The Lockwood Group is a leading provider of scientific-based medical communications and commercialization consulting services. Through its portfolio of specialized companies, Lockwood supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device manufacturers with integrated services that enhance scientific engagement, support successful product commercialization, and maximize portfolio value. For more information, visit www.thelockwoodgrp.com.

Media Contacts:

For Nexus Health Group & The Lockwood Group:

Michelle Maskaly [email protected]

SOURCE Nexus Health