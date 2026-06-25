Nexus IT Announces Independent Board of Directors Selection for Next Phase of Growth

Ben Trowbridge and Ashley Dreier Join Board

SALT LAKE CITY, Jun 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus IT, a leading provider of managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and advisory services, today announced the appointment of accomplished technology and business leaders Ben Trowbridge and Ashley Dreier to its Board of Directors as Independent Directors. Their appointments strengthen the company's strategic leadership as Nexus IT continues its expansion through organic growth, cybersecurity innovation, and strategic acquisitions.

The Board remains chaired by Nexus IT Founder and CEO Earl Foote and has added two Independent Directors Ben Trowbridge and Ashley Dreier. Together, these appointments strengthen Nexus IT's governance and strategic oversight as the company executes its long-term vision of becoming one of the nation's leading managed security services providers (MSSPs).

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Ben Trowbridge, Independent Director

Ben Trowbridge brings more than three decades of leadership across cybersecurity, managed services, outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions, and private equity-backed growth.

Most recently, Trowbridge served as Global Cybersecurity Managed Services Leader at EY, where he built and scaled the firm's global cybersecurity managed services business, delivering managed detection and response (MDR), threat exposure management, data protection, identity and access management, and 24/7 operational security services to enterprise organizations worldwide.

Earlier in his career, Trowbridge founded Alsbridge, a leading managed services and outsourcing advisory firm. Under his leadership, Alsbridge achieved a 38% compound annual growth rate, surpassed $50 million in annual revenue, completed multiple strategic acquisitions, and ultimately closed a successful private equity transaction. A widely recognized thought leader in managed services and outsourcing, Trowbridge was inducted into the IAOP Outsourcing Leadership Hall of Fame.

Ashley Dreier, Independent Director

Ashley Dreier brings extensive executive leadership experience across healthcare and financial services technology, enterprise software development, digital transformation, governance, and technology strategy.

Dreier previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer at HealthEquity, where she led technology and product development organizations through a period of significant growth, innovation, and public company expansion. Her leadership was instrumental in scaling the technology organization to support HealthEquity's continued growth following its successful IPO.

Dreier also served on the Board of Directors of Extra Space Storage, one of the nation's largest self-storage REITs, where she provided strategic oversight and governance during a period of substantial growth, including the evaluation and execution of hundreds of acquisition transactions that contributed to the company's expansion and market leadership.

Throughout her career, Dreier has led large-scale software engineering, product development, infrastructure, and technology operations teams across healthcare, financial services, and other highly regulated industries. She has served on multiple corporate and advisory boards, bringing valuable governance experience and strategic perspective to organizations navigating growth and transformation.

Leadership Perspective

"Building a strong, independent board is an important milestone in the evolution of Nexus IT," said Earl Foote, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Nexus IT. "As we continue to scale our cybersecurity and managed services platform, expand through strategic acquisitions, and deepen our presence in healthcare, financial services, and other regulated industries, it was important to build a board with real-world experience from organizations that have successfully navigated those journeys. Ashley and Ben each bring exceptional expertise in technology leadership, cybersecurity, healthcare, M&A, and business transformation. Their perspectives will help guide Nexus IT through our next phase of growth while ensuring we continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Their guidance will help us continue elevating the IT experience for our clients while supporting our vision of becoming one of the nation's leading MSSPs."

About Nexus IT

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Nexus IT provides managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, compliance support, and strategic technology advisory services to organizations across the United States. Nexus IT specializes in serving highly regulated industries, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and professional services. The company helps organizations reduce risk, strengthen security, and leverage technology to achieve their business objectives.

For more information, visit Nexus IT at www.nexusitc.net.

Media Contact: Payton Caldarella | 720-448-9460 | [email protected]

SOURCE Nexus IT