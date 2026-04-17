Nexus IT Completes Acquisition of Imagis, Expanding National Platform in Regulated Industries

SALT LAKE CITY and MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus IT, a fast-growing national provider of Managed IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Compliance Services, has completed its acquisition of Imagis, a trusted IT services provider based in Manhattan, New York.

This strategic acquisition marks Nexus IT's 10th successful deal, representing a significant step forward in the company's mission to build one of the Top 10 MSP/MSSPs in the U.S., particularly serving clients in healthcare, finance, and other regulated industries.

Imagis brings a strong legacy of personalized service and technical expertise in the Manhattan market. Nexus IT will integrate Imagis's team and clients into its national platform, expanding access to hyper-responsive support, advanced cybersecurity, and compliance-driven solutions.

Earl Foote, Founder & CEO of Nexus IT, shared:

"Imagis has built a strong reputation serving healthcare and regulated clients, and we're excited to welcome their team to Nexus IT. Together, we're expanding our ability to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, and IT solutions to clients who depend on getting it right every day."

Sam Shargo, CEO of Imagis, added:

"There are so many opportunities for M&A in this market. We took our time deliberating and exploring what the right strategic move was for Imagis and our clients. Nexus showed us that their delivery model — and the care they take with their people and clients — was most aligned with what we had built. I'm confident this is the right move to take Imagis to the next level. It wasn't about finding the best buyer. It was about finding the right team and partnership. A team that appreciates what we've created and has what it takes to make it even better."

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is a purpose-driven Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 27-year track record, Nexus delivers IT support, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services to clients in highly regulated industries across the U.S. The firm is executing a programmatic M&A strategy, powered by a $60M growth facility from Metropolitan Partners Group. Visit www.nexusitc.net to learn more.

About Imagis

Imagis is a Managed IT services provider headquartered in Manhattan, New York. With a focus on healthcare, financial services, and regulated industries, Imagis delivers high-touch support, security-focused infrastructure, and personalized technology solutions.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm that provides growth capital to non-sponsored businesses in the domestic lower middle market space, unconstrained by industry or asset class. The firm works directly with business owners and management teams to grow their balance sheets and build lasting value while aiming to provide downside protection to its investors. Metropolitan has deployed more than $3.4 billion and completed more than 170 transactions across multiple sectors. Visit www.metpg.com for more information.

About Diatonic Healthcare

Diatonic Healthcare, LLC ("Diatonic") is a Miami-based business builder focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Diatonic invests capital and time in a founder-friendly approach along with deeply thematic M&A and operational support. Since inception, Diatonic has carved out a niche in healthcare and regulated IT & Cyber. Visit www.diatonichealthcare.com.

Media Contact: Payton Caldarella | 720-448-9460 | [email protected]

SOURCE Nexus IT