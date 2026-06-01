SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus IT, a national provider of Managed IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Compliance Services, today announced the acquisition of TecServ Inc, a premier Salt Lake City–based industrial technology services firm. The strategic tuck-in marks Nexus IT's 11th acquisition and signals a deliberate expansion of the company's platform into industrial technology and operational technology (OT) services.

The deal advances two pillars of Nexus IT's growth strategy at once. It deepens the firm's density in its Salt Lake City home market with the addition of one of the region's most respected teams, and it intentionally extends Nexus IT's capabilities into industrial environments, bringing the same cybersecurity, compliance, and uptime discipline the firm has built serving healthcare and financial services to operational settings where downtime and OT security risks are mission-critical. The acquisition is another step toward Nexus IT's stated goal of building one of the top ten MSP/MSSP's in the United States.

Nexus IT Acquires TecServ Inc, Marking 11th Deal in Push Toward Top 10 U.S. MSP/MSSP Post this

TecServ Inc brings a long-standing reputation for showing up, knowing the craft, and standing behind the work. That culture, built on decades of combined industrial technology expertise, rapid response, vendor-neutral guidance, and long-term client partnerships, will be integrated into Nexus IT's national platform. The TecServ team and client base will gain access to advanced cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance-driven solutions while preserving the high-touch relationships TecServ is known for.

Earl Foote, Founder & CEO of Nexus IT, said:

"TecServ is a strong strategic fit for Nexus IT as we continue building a national platform focused on healthcare, financial services, life sciences, and other regulated industries. Their team brings deep technical talent, strong client relationships, and a shared commitment to delivering a high-touch client experience. This acquisition further strengthens our headquarters operations in Utah while expanding our ability to deliver best-in-class managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance solutions at scale across the country."

Charles Vanausdal, CEO of TecServ Inc, added:

"Partnering with Nexus IT represents an exciting next chapter for TecServ and our clients. From the very beginning, it was clear there was strong alignment in values, culture, and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional service. This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities, deepen our bench, and continue supporting our clients with the same local focus and personal approach they trust—now backed by the scale, resources, and expertise of a premier organization. We're confident this is the right strategic step to support long-term growth while preserving what makes TecServ special."

The transaction continues Nexus IT's programmatic M&A strategy, backed by a $60M growth facility from Metropolitan Partners Group, and led by Diatonic Healthcare.

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is a purpose-driven Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 27-year track record, Nexus delivers IT support, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services to clients in highly regulated and operationally critical industries across the U.S. The firm is executing a programmatic M&A strategy powered by a $60M growth facility from Metropolitan Partners Group. Learn more at www.nexusitc.net.

About TecServ Inc

TecServ Inc is a Salt Lake City–based industrial technology services firm built on a simple idea: industrial operations deserve technology partners who show up, know their craft, and stand behind the work. The firm blends decades of combined industrial technology expertise with modern systems thinking, delivering rapid response, vendor-neutral recommendations, and long-term partnerships designed to keep operations running at full capacity. Learn more at www.tecservinc.com.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm providing growth capital to non-sponsored businesses in the domestic lower middle market, unconstrained by industry or asset class. The firm partners directly with business owners and management teams to grow their balance sheets and build lasting value, while aiming to provide downside protection to its investors. Metropolitan has deployed more than $3.4 billion across more than 170 transactions. Learn more at www.metpg.com.

About Diatonic Healthcare

Diatonic Healthcare, LLC ("Diatonic") is a Miami-based business builder focused on healthcare technology and tech-enabled services. Diatonic leads all M&A and strategic capital initiatives for Nexus IT and invests capital and time in a founder-friendly approach, paired with deeply thematic M&A and operational support, and has carved out a niche in healthcare and regulated IT & Cyber. Learn more at www.diatonichealthcare.com.

Media Contact: Payton Caldarella | 720-448-9460 | [email protected]

SOURCE Nexus IT