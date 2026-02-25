Nexus IT Completes Acquisition of Damon Technology Solutions, Expanding National Platform in Regulated Industries

SALT LAKE CITY and PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus IT, a fast-growing national provider of Managed IT, Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Compliance Services, has completed its acquisition of Damon Technology Solutions (DamonTeK), a trusted IT services provider based in Central Phoenix, Arizona.

This strategic acquisition marks Nexus IT's 9th successful deal, representing a significant step forward in the company's mission to build one of the Top 10 MSP/MSSPs in the U.S., particularly serving clients in healthcare, finance, and other regulated industries.

DamonTeK brings a strong legacy of personalized service and technical expertise in the Phoenix market. Nexus IT will integrate DamonTeK's team and clients into its national platform, expanding access to hyper-responsive support, advanced cybersecurity, and compliance-driven solutions.

Earl Foote, Founder & CEO of Nexus IT, shared:

"Ken and the DamonTeK team have built a strong, client-first organization with a reputation for trust and execution in the Phoenix market. From our first conversations, it was clear our values and long-term vision were aligned. This acquisition strengthens our ability to Elevate IT for growing organizations in the Southwest, and we're excited to welcome the DamonTeK team and their clients into Team Nexus."

Ken Staker, CEO of DamonTeK, added:

"As we considered the needs of our clients, from national reach to cybersecurity depth and expertise, joining forces with Nexus IT was such a natural and logical step in DamonTeK's evolution. We are thrilled to build on the strong foundation we have established in key markets like healthcare and financial services and extend to our clients a whole new tier of capabilities and efficiencies while maintaining our personal touch and white-glove approach."

About Nexus IT

Nexus IT is a purpose-driven Managed IT and Cybersecurity Services Provider based in Salt Lake City, Utah. With a 27-year track record, Nexus delivers IT support, cybersecurity, cloud, and compliance services to clients in highly regulated industries across the U.S. The firm is executing a programmatic M&A strategy, powered by a $60M growth facility from Metropolitan Partners Group. Visit www.nexusitc.net to learn more.

About Damon Technology Solutions (DamonTeK)

Damon Technology Solutions (DamonTeK) is a Managed IT services provider headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. With a focus on healthcare, financial services, and regulated industries, DamonTeK delivers high-touch support, security-focused infrastructure, and personalized technology solutions.

About Metropolitan Partners Group

Founded in 2008, Metropolitan Partners Group is a private investment firm that provides growth capital to non-sponsored businesses in the domestic lower middle market space, unconstrained by industry or asset class. The firm works directly with business owners and management teams to grow their balance sheets and build lasting value while aiming to provide downside protection to its investors. Metropolitan has deployed more than $3.4 billion and completed more than 170 transactions across multiple sectors. Visit www.metpg.com for more information.

About Diatonic Healthcare

Diatonic Healthcare, LLC ("Diatonic") is a Miami-based business builder focused on healthcare & regulated industry technology and tech-enabled services. Diatonic invests capital and time in a founder-friendly approach along with deeply thematic M&A and operational support. Since inception, Diatonic has carved out a niche in healthcare and regulated IT & Cyber. Visit www.diatonichealthcare.com.

