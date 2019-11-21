Nexus Officially Breaks Ground on HQ in Schertz

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus, a national leader in clinical review, hosted their groundbreaking ceremony yesterday. Event speakers included Mr. Ralph Gutierrez, Mayor of the City of Schertz, and Nexus CEO & President Ed Bolton.

Nexus announced last month that the firm plans to relocate their corporate headquarters to Schertz, Texas in spring of 2020. The company will occupy a 36,450 square foot built-to-suit office building designed by the San Antonio based firm Beaty Palmer Architects. The new headquarters will include many cutting-edge technologies and will feature numerous employee-focused amenities. It is anticipated the firm will bring over 100 full-time positions with an annual payroll of at least $4.6 million.

"On behalf of the entire Nexus team I would like to formally thank Michael Carpenter, the Schertz city council and chamber, and the board of directors for the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) for all their exhaustive efforts in evaluating Nexus as a future resident. I would also like to extend our warmest congratulations to the community's newly elected Mayor, Mr. Ralph Gutierrez," said Nexus CEO and President Ed Bolton. "We are looking forward to moving to our new headquarters and growing our relationships with the business community and officials. Nexus is proud to have the opportunity to invest in the community of Schertz. This location offers Nexus strategic positioning to San Antonio that will enhance our recruitment goals for future workforce expansion."

Nexus selected the City of Schertz for its key proximity to San Antonio, the second most populous city in Texas, and it's booming medical professional community. The majority of Nexus' current workforce commutes from San Antonio. The extensions of jobs Nexus will bring to the City of Schertz and neighboring San Antonio will include: Utilization Review Nurses, Quality Assurance Nurses, Case Intake Coordinators, Case Fulfillment Coordinators, and Physician Advisor positions.

"The City of Schertz is fortunate to have Nexus join our growing business community," said Mayor Gutierrez. "This development highlights the growing interest in Schertz as an office market, our proximity to workforce, and ideal position on Interstate 35. We look forward to serving as Nexus' home as they continue their innovative work within the healthcare industry."

About Nexus

Nexus provides utilization management and independent clinical review services for the risk management and claims management industry. Founded in 2009, the Texas based company has grown to over 100 employees and manages a panel of over 1000 esteemed board-certified physicians. Providing tens of thousands of reviews annually, services include Pre-Authorization Reviews, Retrospective Reviews, Medication Reviews, Disability Reviews, and Group Health Reviews. Nexus is committed to the continued investment in innovative technology and progressive solutions that achieve exceptional outcomes for all our partners and clients.

About the City of Schertz

Schertz is a premier Texas community, located just northeast of San Antonio, nationally recognized for its family atmosphere, foresight and innovation, and commitment to economic prosperity and workforce opportunities. To find out more, visit here.

About the Schertz Economic Development Corporation (SEDC)

Created in 1997, the City of Schertz Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) continues to serve residents through its economic development efforts. The SEDC strives to attract new businesses while working with the many companies that already call Schertz home.

