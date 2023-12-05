Nexus PMG Names Ross Faransso as New CEO of Project Development Services (PDS)

Hailing from KBR, Black & Veatch and ExxonMobil, Faransso brings two decades of engineering and energy transition experience to Nexus' client portfolio

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nexus PMG, the leading global low-carbon infrastructure, advisory, development, and investment firm, announced that energy veteran Ross Faransso has joined the company as the new CEO of Nexus Project Development Services (PDS). As the new head of Nexus PDS, Faransso will lead the company into an unprecedented era of growth, transitioning the nation's energy and sustainable infrastructure projects. 

Ross Faransso steps into Nexus PMG as the new CEO of Project Development Services (PDS), hailing from KBR, Black & Veatch and Exxon.
Faransso brings two decades of energy transition, operations and project management, and development experience to Nexus PMG. Before joining the team, Faransso spent 16 years at KBR, a leading engineering, procurement, and construction management company, as Director of Operations and most recently as the company's Americas Head of Business Development for EPCM services. Previously, he held numerous engineering roles at Black & Veatch and ExxonMobil. Faransso also serves as an active Board Member of the Association for the Capital Projects Engineering & Construction Community, commonly known as ECC.

"Ross brings a unique balance of technical, operations management, and business development experience which is the heartbeat of Nexus PDS. His wealth of institutional energy transition knowledge will further empower our growing client portfolio," said Nexus PMG CEO Ben Hubbard. "As corporates look to decarbonize their fleets of carbon-intensive assets, the Nexus PDS team is uniquely positioned to support all facets of feasibility, project development, and execution."

Nexus PDS was established to bring a more balanced offering for clients seeking both technical and commercial development support. As the new CEO of Nexus PDS, Faransso will oversee the division's advisory, commercial project development, front-end engineering, and operational readiness business lines. With a client base maintaining a portfolio of more than $300 billion of energy transition assets, Nexus PDS is actively expanding its services across North America to help corporates achieve their decarbonization goals.

"As energy majors navigate an accelerating net-zero transition, we're seeing an exponential need for strategic project development services like ours," said Ross Faransso, CEO of Nexus PDS. "Nexus PMG was a very early leader in these sectors and continues to be the premier partner for energy transition. I look forward to continuing this legacy as part of the Nexus PDS team."  

About Nexus PMG
Nexus PMG is the point where project finance, development and operations connect. The industry-leading firm focuses on providing world-class advisory services to infrastructure investors by delivering technical, operational and financial diligence on projects that reduce carbon intensity and enhance resource efficiency. Nexus PMG's integrated business lines provide end-to-end services within each targeted sector including development; preliminary engineering; contract structuring; engineering, procurement and construction (EPC); commissioning and startup; operational readiness and process improvement. To learn more, visit http://nexuspmg.com

