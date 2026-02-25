Nexus Precision Health Acquires Leal Health to Accelerate Precision Medicine at Scale

Combined platform connects 250,000+ patients, 40,000+ clinicians, and 90+ biopharma partners—creating a real-world network for precision medicine execution and outcomes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Precision Health ("Nexus"), a precision medicine technology company, today announced it has acquired Leal Health, the AI-powered patient decision-support platform. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition creates an integrated platform designed to match patients with cancer, rare genetic diseases, and mental health conditions to the right therapy, clinical trial, or expanded access pathway—at scale. Leal Health brings a patented GEN- AI engine that generates personalized treatment plans, along with a live ecosystem of 40,000+ clinicians, 90+ biopharma partners, and engagements with two of the five largest U.S. health insurers.

Despite advances in AI technology, clinical adoption remains stalled by a lack of clinician trust, insufficient real-world validation, and unclear reimbursement. Nexus–Leal addresses these barriers by embedding transparent biological reasoning into clinical workflows, generating real-world evidence as a byproduct of use, and aligning with value-based care models. Leal Health's capabilities enable advanced GEN- AI technologies to quickly and inexpensively amass real-world data, generate a treatment plan, educate both physicians and patients, and create a painless pathway to ordering the right test—helping patients access better treatments sooner, empowering doctors with actionable intelligence, and reducing waste across healthcare systems.

Leadership Perspective

"This is a category-building moment that makes precision medicine executable at scale," said Ascher Shmulewitz, Executive Chairman of Nexus Precision Health. "Together, we can turn precision medicine from a promise into a repeatable system."

"Our goal is simple: AI tech should not be siloed; implement advanced precision medicine technologies in the real world—so every patient who needs them can benefit."

— Asher Nathan, CEO of Nexus Precision Health

"The fundamentals are rare at this stage: an operationally scalable base, a validated network and established unit economics that enable us to capture significant share of a $250 billion market without rebuilding from scratch. This is a combination of mission and margin that investors rarely see this early."

— Everett Kamin, Board and Investor, Nexus Precision Health "

"I founded Leal Health because I believe every patient deserves an unbiased view of all their options. By joining Nexus, we can expand the mission into rare genetic diseases and mental health—where patients and families spend years searching for answers."

— Tzvia Bader, CEO of Leal Health, who joins the Nexus executive leadership team.

About Nexus Precision Health

Nexus Precision Health accelerates the treatment of cancer, rare genetic diseases, and mental health conditions at scale—connecting patients, clinicians, payers, and biopharma to help every patient reach the best available option in minutes.

About Leal Health

Leal Health is an AI-powered decision-support platform with patented technology that delivers the most accurate treatment-option data available, having facilitated over 3 million treatment matches in partnership with 90+ biopharma companies. https://leal.health

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding expected benefits of the acquisition, planned expansion, and platform growth. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including integration, regulatory, and market factors.

