Nexus Property Management VP of Sales and Fall River, Massachusetts, Franchise Owner to Appear on WPRI Channel 12's 'Rhode Show'
Learn About Nexus Property Management Franchise on The Rhode Show, WPRI 12, Friday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m.
01:15 ET
PAWTUCKET, R.I., Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Property Management™ to be featured on Rhode Island's "Rhode Show" on WPRI Channel 12 on Jan. 12, 2018, at 9 a.m. Greg Rice, the vice president of franchise sales for Nexus™, and Lyndsey Pachon, owner of the recently opened Fall River, Massachusetts, franchise, join "The Rhode Show" on Jan. 12, 2018.
Nexus Property Management, founded in 2012, has quickly become the top-rated property management and real estate investment company in the area, has recently been approved to become a national franchise and has expanded from the first office in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, to a franchise location in Fall River, Massachusetts, with additional franchises planned in Destin, Florida, and Kentucky.
"We're looking forward to talking about how Nexus works with real estate investors to get maximum value from their investments."
Lyndsey Pachon
Nexus Property Management
lpachon@nexuspropertymanagement.com
www.NexusPropertyManagement.com
24/7 Response Line (508) 536-3527
SOURCE Nexus Franchise LLC
