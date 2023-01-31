Nexus Raises $10 Million to Build Support-a-Creator Programs for Live Service Video Games

Nexus is Building the Platform that Powers Support-a-Creator Programs for Live Service Games and the Content Creators who Play Them

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus , a platform powering Support-a-Creator programs for live service video games, has today announced it has secured $10 million in funding in a round led by Griffin Gaming Partners , one of the world's largest venture funds specializing in gaming, with participation by Sony Innovation Fund and Valhalla Ventures , and existing Nexus investors including Pace Capital , and S3 Ventures . This round is also joined by world-class content creators including CohhCarnage and Berleezy , whom Nexus is proud to have on board.

Nexus's in-game software enables video game developers to build fully native Support-a-Creator programs into their games – via API-driven sales attribution and referral systems – letting development teams focus on perfecting their game while Nexus manages global payouts, taxes as well as performance data and analytics. Nexus is also in lockstep with the game's marketing and influencer relation teams to provide support on establishing influencer relationships, marketing, and activations.

"This investment will allow us to continue building out the self-service side of the Nexus platform, which will enable rapid implementation of Support-a-Creator programs – helping publishers and content creators succeed in the ever-evolving video game industry," said Justin Sacks, CEO of Nexus. "We are grateful for the support of our investors and are excited to use this funding to bring even more value to our creator and game dev partners."

The round of funding comes on the heels of a number of newly launched Support-a-Creator programs for publishers like Capcom and Hi-Rez Studios and in games like Bloons TD 6 (Ninja Kiwi), Fangs (Hidden Leaf Games), Splitgate (1047 Games), among others. Since launching, these publishers have shared data that speaks to the overwhelming efficacy of their Support-a-Creator programs like increased playtime, improved conversion of non-purchasers, re-engagement of players who had stopped spending, and increased spending of regular purchasers.

"We're excited to back Justin and the team at Nexus bringing the best of performance marketing to gaming influencers. We see Nexus' technology and know-how as best-in-class at enabling creator programs for games. These programs can make all the difference in reaching players authentically in an increasingly crowded marketplace," shared Nick Tuosto, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Griffin Gaming Partners.

"We believe creators and influencers are core to the future of entertainment, particularly in areas like live service games. We are thrilled to support Nexus as they strengthen the relationship between publishers, content creators, and gamers by streamlining services to align all three critical parties," said Joseph Tou, Managing Director-US, Sony Ventures.

Nexus, launched in 2020, is building Support-a-Creator software for video game developers. Its' platform-agnostic API enables the implementation of a suite of sales attribution and referral systems in which their interests are aligned with that of content creators; leading to improved content creator relationships, a more engaged player base, and fully trackable and lower marketing costs. The team is composed of longtime industry members (Curse, Fandom, Amazon, Twitch) and is working with a diverse set of live service video game Publishers from across the industry to introduce Support-a-Creator programs in their games.

Griffin Gaming Partners is a leading venture capital firm, focused on the global gaming and web3 markets, with over $1 billion in assets under management. The firm was founded by Peter Levin, Phil Sanderson, and Nick Tuosto, with LionTree as a strategic partner to the Fund. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content, infrastructure, social platforms, and game-related web3 companies.

Sony Ventures Corporation manages Sony Innovation Fund (SIF), which invests in all stages of emerging technology companies as well as in startups solving global environmental challenges. SIF engages with pioneering startups to help fuel the development of disruptive technologies, launch new businesses, and contribute to the environment while seeking return on investment. Sony Ventures Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, is headquartered in Japan.

