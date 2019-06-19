Nexus Services Applauds NY Court for Ordering Release of Mentally Ill Juvenile from Solitary Confinement

VERONA, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Services, which fights to protect the constitutional rights of all individuals, today applauded a recent Court ruling in New York that ordered a prison to release a mentally ill juvenile from solitary confinement, finding the barbaric treatment likely caused irreparable harm. Nexus Services funded the lawsuit in this case, and plans to continue funding the case until the New York prison system is held to account for its barbaric acts.

Nexus also called for New York State Attorney General Letitia James to create an independent body to investigate abuses in the prison system. Currently, the AG's office serves to defend corrections department officials and staff accused of wrongdoing by incarcerated individuals.

The juvenile, whose name is protected by privacy laws, was confined to a small, solitary cell in the Hudson Correctional Facility for an average of 20 hours per day for seven straight months despite ample evidence that such treatment exacerbated his mental illness.

"My company stands with, and up for, people who have been disaffected and disenfranchised by our criminally unjust system," said Mike Donovan, CEO of Nexus. "Cases like this, where tortuous conditions drive inmates beyond psychological breakdowns, are shining examples of why we need reform in the New York prison system... which can start by making the NY attorney general's office go after these bad actors that abuse inmates under the color of state law, instead of defending them and covering up the abuse heaped upon inmates across the Empire state."

Mr. Donovan continued, "Solitary confinement has been proven to be abusive, particularly in the case of minors. We are hopeful that new congressional leaders like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can spearhead much needed change."

The juvenile is represented by attorney Mario Williams of the Nexus Derechos Humanos, Inc., an independent law firm that receives funding from Nexus to pursue cases of abuse.

