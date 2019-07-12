Nexus Services CEO Condemns Trump ICE Raids That Could Send Thousands of Innocent People to Jail

VERONA, Va., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Donovan, the CEO of Nexus Services, a defender of immigrants' rights, today condemned President Trump's unlawful directive to initiate ICE raids on as many as 2,000 undocumented families in 10 U.S. cities starting Sunday and announced the Company will operate a 24/7 hotline offering free legal advice for individuals who are subject of a raid.

"The U.S. immigration system is broken, and our President knows it. Trump is determined to win votes by demonizing a group of people because of their race or origin. Worse, he is willing to use the power of the United States government to commit atrocities against immigrants as a sort of provision of red meat to racists, white supremacists, and neo-Nazis," Donovan said. "Many of these removal orders served by ICE officers on Sunday will be issued in error, which will result in hundreds of individuals having their lives upended and their families potentially separated, in some cases with devastating consequences."

The hotline, at (800) 604-5541, will be available 24 hours per day and provide around the clock access to immigration attorneys for individual who find themselves victim of an ICE raid. Attorneys will be available to give pro bono practical advice, and other pro bono services if such services may be helpful in stopping the deportation of the immigrant. Since 2013, Nexus Services has facilitated the lawful release of over 25,000 immigrants in detention in the United States. Nexus' funded pro bono law firms have logged more than 60,000 pro bono hours and have represented more than 2,500 people.

"In our experience, thousands of our clients have had removal orders like those expected to be served across the country on Sunday that had to be appealed. As these faulty orders are used to illegally round up immigrant families, we plan to fund litigation to protect these vulnerable people," Donovan noted.

"We stand with immigrants who work hard every day just to comply with immigration requirements, which change or can be applied differently depending on who you are working with," Donovan added, noting that it can take years for an immigrant legally seeking asylum in the U.S. to get a hearing. "The result is a system that encourages immigrants to get lost in the shadows."

About Nexus Services, Inc.

Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bail securitization and electronic monitoring. The organization funds Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. as a part of its corporate giving to increase access to justice for disadvantaged people across the United States. http://www.nexushelps.com/

About Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc.

Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. is a pro bono civil-rights law firm committed to holding public officials accountable for placing money or politics above the lives of human beings, protecting due-process rights to be free from government coercion and demanding justice and enforcement of hard-won civil rights. http://www.ndhlawyers.com/

SOURCE Nexus Services

Related Links

https://www.nexushelps.com

