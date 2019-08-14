Nexus Services Holds Press Conference And Rally On Legal Aid Justice Center Lawsuit

VERONA, Va., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Services will hold a press conference on Thursday, August 15th at 1pm EST to respond to the Legal Aid Justice Center for pursuing reckless litigation that could trap immigrants in an endless cycle of inhumane detention.

Nexus President Mike Donovan will address the recent filing of a lawsuit by the Legal Aid Justice Center against Nexus. He will announce Nexus' plans to respond to the litigation, will address issues raised in the complaint, and will announce the filing of bar complaints against counsel with the Legal Aid Justice Center.

"Nexus cares about immigrants, and the Legal Aid Justice Center cares about headlines and donations. The LAJC's actions, if they were successful, could actually force tens of thousands of immigrants to return to abusive and dangerous detention camps that have drawn scorn from international human rights agencies," says Founder and CEO Mike Donovan. "For an organization that claims to protect immigrants from exploitation, the Legal Aid Justice Center's misguided tactics are actually doing the Trump administration's bidding at the taxpayer's expense."

Along with the press conference, immigrants helped by Nexus will hold a rally to protest against Legal Aid Justice Center's actions and share their stories on how Nexus has helped transform their lives.

EVENT DETAILS:





Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2019



Time: 1PM



Location: Outside the Legal Aid Justice Center in Fairfax County

6066 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA 22041

Nexus Services, Inc. is a leading provider of immigrant bail securitization and electronic monitoring. The organization funds Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys, Inc. as a part of its corporate giving to increase access to justice for disadvantaged people across the United States. http://www.nexushelps.com/

SOURCE Nexus Services