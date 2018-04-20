Nexus Services Takes on NY & VA To Protect Immigrant Privacy Rights

Both New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring are demanding private information regarding Nexus clients and their families, while refusing to keep the information confidential in order to protect the life and safety of the Libre by Nexus clients. Nexus Services is participating in a responsible inquiry from the state of Washington, who's Attorney General has agreed to keep client information safe and secure.

"We simply will not provide this information to the government without sufficient protections," Nexus CEO, Mike Donovan said Friday afternoon. "Just as you and I trust our doctor or credit card companies with personal information, our clients trust Nexus Services with their personal information and we take the trust they place in us very seriously," Donovan said.

"Would any company provide this information? Do you think Apple would turn over your credit card number, apple id, or personal content to a stranger?" Donovan said. "How can clients and customers trust a business that divulges such information without protecting them?"

Both Attorneys General issued CID's to Nexus Services, Inc. demanding a broad scope of information. The demand includes a request for extremely personal information about Libre by Nexus clients, their friends, and their families.

"When governments compile lists of people who are historically maligned, the results are utterly predictable and shockingly bad," Donovan said. "Nexus services will defend at all costs the privacy rights of our clients, and we will resist any politicians' effort to harm our clients, their friends, and their families."

Nexus Services, Inc. is a privately held company, based in Verona, Virginia. Nexus Services, Inc. is the parent company of a unique family of companies, both for-profit and charitable, that deliver cutting-edge products and services to meet the needs of migrants and their families, including free legal advocacy and making financial commitments to free the undocumented from immigration detention.

