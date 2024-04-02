NEXUS WATER GROUP LAUNCHES: Corix Infrastructure (U.S.), Inc. and SouthWest Water Company Complete Merger

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corix Infrastructure (U.S.), Inc. and SouthWest Water Company completed the merger of their water and wastewater businesses to create Nexus Water Group, Inc. ("Nexus Water Group"), a leading regulated water and wastewater utility. The closing of the merger was completed yesterday, April 1, 2024.

According to Nexus Water Group President and Chief Executive Officer Rob MacLean, the merger of equals brings together experienced teams to "create a best-in-class utility committed to delivering world class service with a local touch." He said, "Nexus means connection. Every day, through the essential water and wastewater services we deliver, we have a very personal connection to the people, businesses and communities we serve. The creation of Nexus Water Group supports our excellent local service and continued prudent investment for a growing company."

Nexus Water Group employs more than 1,300 professionals who serve more than 1.3 million people across North America. Local operations deliver vital, safe and reliable service through over 670 water systems and over 360 wastewater systems. To learn more about Nexus Water Group, please visit nexuswatergroup.com.

About Nexus Water Group, Inc.

Nexus Water Group is a regulated, private water and wastewater utility with local operations across 20 U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. Through infrastructure investment and operational excellence, Nexus Water Group safeguards natural resources for today and future generations. For more information about Nexus Water Group, please visit nexuswatergroup.com.

SOURCE Nexus Water Group Inc.